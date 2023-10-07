Sports Roundup – October 7

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Hockey, both St. FX teams opened their season with wins. The X-Women defeated the Mount Allison Mounties 5-0 at the Keating Centre. X-Women player of the game Kamdyn Switzer led the way with two goals and an assist, while netminder Amaya Giraudier made 16 saves to get the shutout. Meanwhile in Wolfville, the X-Men beat Acadia 3-2. Raegan Wiles netted the game-winning goal at 11:57 in the third period on the power play, assisted by Matthew Struthers and Matthew Philip. The X-Men host Saint Mary’s tonight at the Keating Centre: puck drops 7 pm.

The X-Women Rugby squad defeated Saint Mary’s 48-7 at Huskies Stadium in Halifax. Katie Douglas was named Player of the Game for the X-Women. The win improves their record to 4-0-1 on the season. They’ll play an exhibition game in Quebec vs. Laval Rouge-et-Or on Monday, before hosting the UPEI Panthers at home for their regular season finale, Friday at 7 pm in Antigonish.

In Basketball, the X-Men bested the Saint Mary’s Huskies by 50 points in a lopsided 106-56 exhibition win. Five X-Men scored double figures, including Dondre Reddick with 19 points, along with 5 steals. Jeremiah Usiosefe scored 15 off the bench and Gatluak James netted 12 and had 4 rebounds. Antoine Vernon and Bennett Grumbach each contributed 10 points in the win as Grumbach drained three baskets from beyond the arc.

Today, the X-Men host Acadia on the gridiron at St. FX Stadium. Kickoff is 2 pm. Members of the St. FX Cross Country team are in Fredericton for the UNB Invitational.

NS Junior B: In a pair of road games, the Strait Pirates were shut out 6-0 by the East Hants Penguins, while the Antigonish Bulldogs blanked the Valley Maple Leafs 3-0.

Maritime Hockey: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are on the road tonight to take on the Amherst Ramblers. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

NS U18: The Cape Breton West Islanders visit the Mustangs in Lunenburg, while Pictou Weeks Majors are on the road to take on the Rush. Both games begin at 7.

NS U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Buccaneers today at 3 at the Antigonish Arena.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers stormed back to beat the B-C Lions 34-26 in overtime, despite trailing for nearly the entire game. Zach Collaros went 31 of 41, throwing 389 yards and two touchdowns for the Bombers in the close win. Running back Brady Oliveira punched in the winning touchdown for the Bombers in overtime, with receiver Kenny Lawler adding the two-point conversion.

Another home game, another important pick-six for Wynton McManis. McManis returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown as Toronto defeated the Edmonton Elks 35-12. The game celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Argonauts. It was the second straight home contest that McManis has taken an interception back for the score.

Phil Di Giuseppe scored and added an assist as the Vancouver Canucks topped the Calgary Flames 3-1 in N-H-L pre-season action. Tyler Myers and Teddy Blueger had the other goals for Vancouver. Nazem Kadri replied for Calgary.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers closed out pre-season play with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman also scored and Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists for the Oilers, who have won three straight exhibition contests. Jared McCann replied for the Kraken.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out of concussion protocol and will start when Las Vegas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. He went through practice today without restrictions for the first time since getting hurt. Garoppolo missed one game because of the concussion. It was Sunday’s 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Retiring soccer star Megan Rapinoe was honoured by club team O-L Reign in front of a National Women’s Soccer League record crowd of over 34-thousand, many of whom wore pink wigs in her honour. With her family and fiancé Sue Bird looking on, Rapinoe started for the Reign in a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit as Lumen Field’s public address system played “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” when she took to the field.

CFL

Toronto 35 Edmonton 12

Winnipeg 34 British Columbia 26 (OT)

NHL pre-season

New Jersey 3 N.Y. Islanders 0

Pittsburgh 7 Buffalo 4

Carolina 4 Nashville 1

Edmonton 3 Seattle 1

Vancouver 3 Calgary 1

Saturday’s Scoreboard (All times Eastern)

MLB – Division Series

American League

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 12-7), 1:03 p.m. (Start of best-of-five series)

Minnesota (Ober, 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 4:45 p.m. (Start of best-of-five series)

National League

Philadelphia (Suarez, 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:07 p.m. (Start of best-of-five series)

Arizona (TBD) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 13-5), 9:20 p.m. (Start of best-of-five series)

CFL

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

NHL pre-season

Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson, Ariz., 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

NBA pre-season

Minnesota vs. Dallas at Abu Dhabi, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.