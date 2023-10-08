Sports Roundup – October 8

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: At St. FX Stadium, the X-Men football team cruised to their sixth consecutive win with a dominating 42-9 victory over Acadia. QB Silas Fagnan went 17-23 for 350 yards and three touchdowns, while Malcolm Bussey gained 136 yards on 28 carries, including one for a touchdown. STFX player of the game receiver Ben Harrington also had a strong game, making 4 catches for 150 yards and two TDs. The X-Men host Mount Allison this Saturday as part of Homecoming weekend.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies skated to an 8-3 win over the X-Men at the Keating Centre, spoiling the X-Men’s regular season home opener. Josh Nelson, Jacob Hudson and Logan Chisholm scored for the X-Men. Their next match is on Friday in Moncton against the Blue Eagles.

Runners from the Laval Rouge et Or swept the top spots in the women’s and men’s cross country races at Saturday’s UNB Invitational. The meet featured teams from Atlantic University Sport and RSEQ. Allie Sandluck of St. FX was the top AUS woman, finishing fifth. Eileen Benoit and Mairin Canning, both of St. FX, ran seventh and eighth. The X-Women came second in the team standings. The X-Men’s Jack O’Connell finished ninth on the men’s side, one of two AUS runners to place in the top ten. The X-Men finished fourth in the team standings.

The X-Women basketball squad is in Halifax for a pre-season game against the Dal Tigers. Tip off is at 1pm.

NS Junior B: The Pictou County Scotians host the South Shore Lumberjacks at 3:30 at the Wellness Centre, while tonight the Bulldogs face off against the Brookfield Elks at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena.

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers were edged out 4-3 by the Amherst Ramblers.

NS U16AAA: At the Antigonish Arena, the Cabot Highlanders got the win 3-2 in Overtime against the Buccaneers. The Highlanders are back at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre to host the Voyageurs today at 12:30.

NS U18: On the road, the Pictou Weeks Majors fell 3-1 to the Rush, while the CB West Islanders beat the Mustangs 3-2. The teams face off again today: the Majors & Rush at 1 in Membertou, and the Islanders & Mustangs at 1:30 in Lunenberg.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The visiting Arizona Diamondbacks scored six runs in the first inning en route to a shocking 11-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opening game of the best-of-five N-L Division Series. The D-backs chased three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. Elsewhere, the visiting Philadelphia Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in their N-L Division Series by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-0.

It was a superb day for Lonestar State baseball fans. The Texas Rangers edged the host Baltimore Orioles 3-2, while the Houston Astros slipped past the visiting Minnesota Twins 6-4 in the opening games of the best-of-five American League Division Series. Both series resume Sunday.

Coach Craig Dickenson called the Saskatchewan Roughriders 38-13 defeat to the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats a “total embarrassment.” Chasing a C-F-L playoff berth and paying tribute to late Rider great George Reed, the Riders came up flatter than the prairies, suffering their fifth straight loss to fall to 6-and-10. The Tiger-Cats improved to 8-and-8 and moved into a tie for second in the East Division with Montreal.

The Detroit Red Wings spotted the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead and then stormed back to post a 4-3 N-H-L pre-season victory. The Red Wings finished the pre-season with a 5-and-2 record, while the Leafs finished at 4-and-2. Elsewhere, the Montreal Canadiens rallied from behind to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4. The Sens finished the pre-season at 6-and-2, while the Habs were 3-and-3.

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders, longtime Cascadia rivals in Major League Soccer, battled to a scoreless draw in Seattle on Saturday. Elsewhere, Sunusi Ibrahim, Kwadwo Opoku, Mson Toye and Mathieu Choiniere scored as C-F Montreal crushed the visiting Portland Timbers 4-1. In New York, Luquinhas scored twice as the Red Bulls thumped Toronto F-C 3-0.

Jonathan Kuminga scored a game-high 24 points as the Golden State Warriors dunked the Los Angeles Lakers 125-108 in N-B-A pre-season action at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Moses Moody chipped in with 15 points. Max Christie, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell each scored 15 points for the Lakers.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

MLB Division Series

American League

Texas 3 Baltimore 2 (Texas leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Houston 6 Minnesota 4 (Houston leads best-of-five series 1-0)

National League

Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0 (Philadelphia leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Arizona 11 Los Angeles 2 (Arizona leads best-of-five series 1-0)

CFL

Hamilton 38 Saskatchewan 13

NHL pre-season

Detroit 4 Toronto 3

Montreal 6 Ottawa 4

Vegas 7 Los Angeles 4

Arizona 7 Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 4 Florida 2

Minnesota 4 Dallas 0

Columbus 4 Washington 2

St. Louis 5 Chicago 3

NBA pre-season

Minnesota 111 Dallas 99

Golden State 125 L.A. Lakers 108

MLS

Montreal 4 Portland 1

Vancouver 0 Seattle 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 3 Toronto 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Real Salt Lake 2

Columbus 1 Atlanta 1

D.C. United 2 New York City FC 0

Cincinnati 1 Miami 0

Orlando City 3 New England 2

Nashville 0 Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC 4 Austin 2

Charlotte 2 Chicago 0

San Jose 1 Dallas 1

Houston 5 Colorado 1

Minnesota 5 LA Galaxy 2

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

MLB Division Series

American League

Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 7-4), 4:07 p.m. (Texas leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Minnesota (López 11-8) at Houston (Valdez 12-11), 8:03 p.m. (Houston leads best-of-five series 1-0)

NFL Week 5

Jacksonville vs. Buffalo, at London, England, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

NBA Pre-season

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m., Vancouver

L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 9 p.m., Honolulu

WNBA Finals

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m. (Start of best-of-five championship series)