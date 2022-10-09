Sports Roundup – October 9

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

In Football, the nationally eighth-ranked X-Men extended their win streak to five with a 30-10 win over the visiting Bishop’s Gaiters in the eighth annual Bigg Bowl. X-Men running back Malcolm Bussey earned Subway player of the game honours with a pair of touchdown runs, including a 30-yard sprint in the fourth quarter, and 115 total yards on the ground. The victory was the sixth time the X-Men have won the Bigg Bowl, donated in 2002 by the family of Reverend H. R. Canon Bigg and awarded after competition between the X-Men and Bishop’s Gaiters in U SPORTS football. With the win, St. FX is 5-0 on the season and in sole possession of first place. They will head to Wolfville to take on Acadia on Saturday.

Basketball: The X-Women were in Quebec for a pair of pre-season exhibition games, going 1-1 with an 81-64 loss to Laval on Friday and an 84-67 win over Concordia Saturday. The win was the first career victory for head coach Matt Spencer. Melina Collins was the leading X-Women scorer with 23 points and the top rebounder with six. The X-Women have one pre-season game left – October 16th in Halifax against Dalhousie.

The X-Men continue their road trip in Ontario, as they take on Guelph at 2 pm.

Hockey: Both St. FX teams got victories on the road. The X-Women defeated Mount Allison 5-3, while the X-Men outscored Acadia 4-1. The X-Men are in Charlottetown on Friday versus the UPEI Panthers, while the X-Women will be in Fredericton on Friday to take on St. Thomas.

NS U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders’ record is now 1-3 after a 5-1 loss to the Knights in Port Hawkesbury. The teams meet again at the Civic Centre at 12:30 today.

NS U18 Majors: The Weeks Majors scored four times in the opening period on the way to a 5-1 romp over the Rush at the Wellness Centre. The teams play again at 1 today. At the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, the CB West Islanders were shut out 4-0 by the Halifax Macs. The rematch is set for 1 pm in Port Hood.

NS Juniors: The Strait Pirates bounced back after a Friday loss to the Scotians with a 4-1 victory over the Miners in Membertou.

Maritime Hockey League: The Weeks Crushers held on in Truro for a 5-4 victory over the Bearcats.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Aaron Nola pitched pitched 4-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to take their best-of-three N-L wild-card series. Nola struck out six and walked one on 101 pitches before leaving with two outs in the seventh. The Phillies will now face the N-L East champion Braves in Atlanta, starting on Tuesday.

Pete Alonso launched a tie-breaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece. New York broke it open by scoring four times in the bottom half of the 7th inning, keyed by McNeil’s bases-loaded double. Game 3 is today.

Rookie receiver Dalton Schoen caught three touchdown passes and running back Brady Oliveira scored twice as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinched first place in the C-F-L West Division for the second straight season with a 48-11 win over the visiting Edmonton Elks. The two-time defending Grey Cup champions earn a first-round playoff bye before hosting the West Final on November 13th. Earlier in the day the Toronto Argonauts defeated the visiting B-C Lions 23-20.

N-F-L Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is prepared to make a change or two to its concussion protocol amid questions about the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s (TUNG-o-vai-LOA) recent injuries. Goodell spoke at a fan forum in London on Saturday. He did not cite Tagovailoa by name and did not speak to the media. The N-F-L Players Association urged the league Friday to implement changes in time to protect players in this weekend’s games.

Patrick Cantlay was on the verge of shooting a 59 in Las Vegas. He missed his 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole and had to settle for a 60. That gives a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final, wild day of the Shriners Children’s Open. Kim had five birdies over his last six holes and shot 62. Cantlay and Kim are three shots ahead of everyone else. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., is tied for seventh, five shots back.

Canada ran in seven tries to open its women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday in New Zealand. The Canadian women reeled off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. Hooker Emily Tuttosi scored three tries, scrum half Brianna Miller had a pair and Paige Ferries and Mikiela Nelson added single tries for third-ranked Canada.

Saturday’s Games

Major League Baseball

Wild-Card Series: American League

Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 0 (15 innings) (Cleveland wins series 2-0)

Seattle 10 Toronto 9 (Seattle wins series 2-0)

Wild-Card Series: National League

New York Mets 7 San Diego 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0 (Philadelphia wins series 2-0)

Canadian Football League

Toronto 23 B.C. 20

Winnipeg 48 Edmonton 11

NBA Pre-season

Atlanta 118 Milwaukee 109

NHL Regular Season

Nashville 3 San Jose 2

NHL Pre-season

St. Louis 6 Chicago 0

Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 2

Minnesota 5 Dallas 1

Ottawa 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Washington 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Toronto 5 Detroit 1

New Jersey 5 Boston 3

N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 1

Vegas 5 Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

Wild-Card Series: National League

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0), 7:07 p.m. (Best-of-three series tied 1-1)

National Football League

N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay, at London, England; 9:30 a.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

NBA Pre-season

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Atlanta at New York City, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 2:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 2:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Columbus, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

Austin at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Sporting KC, 5 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Galaxy, 5 p.m.

LAFC at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 5 p.m.