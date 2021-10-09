Sports Roundup – October 9

LOCAL SPORTS

Atlantic University Sports:

In Football, the X-Men defeated the Mount Allison Mounties 21-19 at Alumni Field on Friday night in a battle of the league’s two undefeated teams. The X-Men are now 3-0.

In their season opener, the X-Men Hockey team skated to a 5-4 victory over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. The game was a feisty affair with 31 minutes of penalties dished out. During the game, Saint Mary’s spent 21 minutes total short-handed. For the X-Women, it was a more lop-sided affair, as they blanked the Mount Allison Mounties 8-0.

Today:

Pre-Season Women’s Basketball: Dalhousie at St. FX 2 p.m.

Pre-Season Men’s Basketball: UPEI at St. FX 4 p.m.

Men’s Hockey: Acadia at St. FX 7 p.m.

Men’s Baseball: St. FX at Saint Mary’s 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia Junior Hockey:

In the Valley, the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs doubled the Maple Leafs 6-3. Meanwhile, the Strait Pirates won handily at home, outscoring the Sackville Blazers 6-2.

Maritime Junior Hockey:

Today: Pictou County Weeks Crushers at Summerside Western Capitals 7 p.m.

Nova Scotia Under 16 AAA Hockey:

Today:

Valley Wildcats at Cabot Highlanders 6 p.m., Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre

Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey:

Today:

Halifax McDonalds at Cape Breton West Islanders 6 p.m.

Steele Subaru at Pictou County Weeks Majors 7 p.m.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Logan Webb struck out 10 batters in his M-L-B post-season debut and the San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in Game 1 of their National League Division Series. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer to lead San Francisco’s offence.

J-D Martinez hit a tie-breaking, three-run homer in his return to the lineup and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 14-6 to even their American League Division Series at a game each. Kike Hernandez had five of Boston’s 20 hits, including a homer and three doubles.

Andrew Harris ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers routed the Edmonton Elks 30-3. Winnipeg extended its win streak to six games with the victory. It was the 27th time in Harris’s 11-year career that he has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game.

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson assisted on all three Calgary goals in a 3-1 pre-season win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Andrew Mangiapane and Sean Monahan scored power-play goals in the first period and Elias Lindholm scored even-strength in the third for the Flames. Defenceman Logan Stanley replied for the Jets.

Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising U-S Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the B-N-P Paribas Open. Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round after having received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in Southern California.

The Canadian women’s hockey team will play Alberta Junior A men’s teams as part of its preparation for February’s Winter Olympics. Canada will play road games against the A-J-H-L’s Drumheller Dragons on October 18, the Olds Grizzlies on October 29, and Camrose Kodiaks on November 3 before facing the Calgary Canucks on January 10.

Friday’s Games

MLB Playoffs

National League Division Series

Milwaukee 2 Atlanta 1 (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

San Francisco 4 Los Angeles 0 (San Francisco leads series 1-0)

American League Division Series

Houston 9 Chicago 4 (Houston leads series 2-0)

Boston 14 Tampa Bay 6 (Series tied 1-1)

CFL

Winnipeg 30 Edmonton 3

NHL Pre-Season

Washington 5 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 7 Columbus 3

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 1

NBA Pre-Season

Indiana 109 Cleveland 100

Brooklyn 119 Milwaukee 115

Chicago 121 New Orleans 85

Miami 109 San Antonio 105

Dallas 122 L.A. Clippers 114

Minnesota 114 Denver 112 (OT)

Golden State 121 L.A. Lakers 114

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB Playoffs

National League Division Series

Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 5:07 p.m (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Los Angeles at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (San Francisco leads series 1-0)

CFL

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

NHL Pre-Season

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Pre-Season

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

MLS

Miami at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.