Sports Roundup – September 12

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Rugby team picked up their second win in a row with a high scoring 59-36 victory over the visiting UPEI Panthers in front of over 700 fans at STFX Stadium in their home opener. X-Women freshman second row Emem Akpan scored 17 points on the night with a try and six conversions, while Jessie Penney scored three tries and Isla David added two for the White and Blue.

In soccer, the X-Men defeated Acadia 1-0 Friday evening at Raymond Field. The win marks the third win of the season for the undefeated X-Men. A second-half goal from X-Men freshman forward Ayouba Kamara proved to be the difference in the game. The X-Women played to a 1-1 draw with the Axewomen. STFX tied the match in the 67th minute when Cheyenne Bower scored off an assist from Avril Jamieson.

The X-Men football team look for their first win as they host Acadia this afternoon. Kickoff time is 2 pm.

U15: The Novas & the Wearwell Bombers play a pair of exhibition matches at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Game One is at 2 pm, with the follow-up at 6.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are taking part in a tournament in Sackville, Nova Scotia. They face the Voyageurs at 11:30 this morning, then play the Wildcats at 4.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors are in Port Hood tonight to face off with the CB West Islanders. Puck drops at 7:30.

It’s the last racing card of the season as Riverside International Speedway hosts the Summer Sizzler Presented by Wilson Equipment, Benefitting Christmas Daddies. It features the second last race of the season for the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour, the championship race for the Dulux MASS Sportsman Series, and the only stop at the high banks this year for the Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series, Powered by Kimco. Racing starts at 5 pm.

The Labatts Slo-pitch year end tournament is taking place today and Sunday at the Lower South River & St. Andrews fields.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Angel Martínez hit a two-run homer, and his double in the ninth inning keyed the game-winning rally as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2. The Guardians moved two games ahead of Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot. Martínez gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead in the seventh with his 15th homer of the season.

Garrett Mitchell hit the Brewers’ first grand slam of the season, one of four homers for Milwaukee in a 20-0 rout of the Cincinnati Reds that clinched a playoff spot for the majors’ best team. The Brewers are assured of at least a wild-card spot. They lead the second-place Chicago Cubs by 10 games in the National League Central, and their magic number to clinch that title is four.

Drake Baldwin hit a R-B-I double in the 11th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 in the opening game of a key National League East series. The first-place Braves extended their lead over the Phillies to five games. The teams split a four-game series in Philadelphia that began last Friday.

Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the second inning, and the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 6-4. Ben Rice also homered as the Yankees won for the 17th time in 24 games. The Yankees remained three games behind Tampa Bay in the American League East and moved five-and-a-half games ahead of Boston for the first A-L wild card.

Kyle Tucker hit his sixth career grand slam and fell a double shy of the cycle as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 to stretch their season-best winning streak to eight games. Tucker connected on a 1-1 sweeper from reliever Cade Gibson for a 6-1 lead in the seventh. He singled in the first and tripled in the sixth.

Ben Shelton won the all-American duel with Frances Tiafoe, and now he’s the one who can end his country’s long wait for another men’s Grand Slam champion. Shelton pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory and will play top seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday for the U-S Open title. Andy Roddick was the last American man to win the U-S Open back in 2003.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Baltimore 7 Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 3 Houston 1

Kansas City 3 Boston 2

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Athletics 6 Seattle 5 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 12 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 Miami 2

Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 5 (11 innings)

Milwaukee 20 Cincinnati 0

San Diego 7 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Detroit 6 Colorado 2

Washington 4 L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 6 N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 9 Texas 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Montreal at B.C., 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Bradish 7-13) at Toronto (Arrighetti 7-9), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 13-7) at Minnesota (Prielipp 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Dobnak 3-3) at Boston (Suarez 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 8-8) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 11-9) at Athletics (Jump 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-11) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (King 10-9) at San Francisco (Perdomo 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-0) at Miami (Phillips 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 6-13) at Milwaukee (Harrison 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 14-5) at Atlanta (Mahle 5-10), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Gordon 1-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Thornton 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 9-10) at Washington (Alvarez 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-11) at St. Louis (Leahy 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 5-11) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Halifax at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Halifax at Quebec, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.