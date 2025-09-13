Sports Roundup – September 13

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women soccer team picked up their first win of the season with a hard fought 1-0 victory over the visiting UPEI Panthers at STFX Stadium. Avril Jamieson got the home team on the board in the 27th minute, off an assist from Meghan Cole. X netminder Hailey Jones held on to the clean sheet with four saves. Defender Avery Rogers earned Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game honors for the X-Women. The X-Men, ranked third in the country, made it three wins in a row with a dominant 6-1 victory over the visiting Panthers. Goals were scored by Myroslav Zastavnyy, Logan Reick, Luke Green, and Gaby Menendez-Garcia. UPEI suffered two own goals. Green was named St. FX Gabriel Pizza Player of the game for his work.

The X-Men Hockey team lost a close pre-season match at the Keating Centre, falling 4-3 to the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

In action today, the X-Men Football squad are on the road playing Bishop’s at 2pm, the X-Women Rugby team hosts Saint Mary’s at 2 at St. FX Stadium, and the X-Men Baseball team are in Frederiction for a doubleheader against UNB at 1 & 4 pm.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs dominated in a 5-1 victory over the Pictou County Scotians, while the Strait Pirates fell 5-2 vs Eskasoni. Tonight, it’s the Strait Pirates vs Junior Miners at 7:30 in Membertou.

Maritime League: Pictou County Weeks Crushers in Truro versus the Bearcats at 7.

U15: Wearwell Bombers host the Novas in Exhibition play at the Wellness Centre at 1 pm.

U16 AAA: In pre-season action in Sackville, the Cabot Highlanders play the Kings at 11:30 am, followed by a match against the Wildcats at 4.

U18 Major: Local teams are on the road to start the regular season: the CB West Islanders play the Wildcats in the Valley at 3 pm, followed by the Weeks Majors in Dartmouth, facing off with Steele Subaru at 7:30.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects are at the Q-Plex to take on the Kraken at 7 pm.

Harness driver Gilles Barrieau recently set a new record in Charlottetown when he won nine of 14 races. The mark set last week now stands as the all-time P-E-I driving record for a single card — and a modern Maritime record. The record for wins on one race card was 11. That was set by P-E-I harness racing legend Joe O’Brien at Truro Raceway back in 1942.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nathan Rourke proved he’s a dual threat, throwing for 308 yards and punching in a pair of rushing touchdowns as his B-C Lions beat the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 38-27. The Canadian Q-B connected on 21 of his pass attempts, with a T-D toss to Keon Hatcher Senior. Lions running back James Butler and defensive back Deontai Williams each scored a major, while kicker Sean Whyte made five converts and a 15-yard field goal.

Myles Straw doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Toronto topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 for their 44th comeback win of the season, the most in the American League. Ernie Clement singled in another run in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho tacked on two more with a double in the eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Junior had three hits, two walks and an R-B-I for the Jays.

Aaron Judge hit his 362nd career homer to pass Joe DiMaggio on the Yankees’ all-time list, and Luis Gil pitched six no-hit innings to beat the host Boston Red Sox 4-1 and help New York expand its edge in the race for home-field advantage in the American League playoffs. Gil left with a no-hitter intact after six innings and 93 pitches, but reliever Fernando Cruz gave up a home run to Nate Eaton with one out in the seventh. There has not been a no-hitter in the majors this season.

Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee struck gold in the men’s 35-kilometre race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Richmond, B-C, athlete, who described the final two kilometres as the most pain he’s experienced in his life, finished the race in two hours, 28 minutes and 22 seconds, 33 seconds ahead of runner-up Caio Bonfim of Brazil. Hayato Katsuki of Japan finished third.

Canada’s national team spotted Libya an early lead before storming back to win its opening match at the 2025 World Men’s Volleyball Championship in the Philippines. After dropping the first set 25-22 in the best-of-five preliminary phase, Canada bounced back with 25-20, 25-12 and 29-27 wins to post the first W in Pool G, which also includes Japan and Turkey. Canada will play Japan on Sunday.

A’ja Wilson followed up an historic W-N-B-A season with another incredible one to earn A-P Player of the Year for the second straight time. The Las Vegas Aces star topped Napheesa Collier of Minnesota and Alyssa Thomas of Phoenix, who both had terrific seasons. Paige Bueckers is A-P Rookie of the Year and Golden State’s Natalie Nakase is A-P Coach of the Year. The W-N-B-A will announce its post-season awards over the course of the playoffs which tip off Sunday.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 38 Ottawa 27

Hamilton 32 Winnipeg 21

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 1

Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 0

National League

Washington 6 Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 2

Colorado 4 San Diego 2

San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 6 Tampa Bay 4

Philadelphia 8 Kansas City 2

Houston 11 Atlanta 3

Miami 8 Detroit 2

Texas 8 N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9 Arizona 8

Athletics 3 Cincinnati 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Sugano 10-8) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 16-5) at Boston (Bello 11-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-9) at Cleveland (Messick 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Farris 1-0) at Seattle (Woo 13-7), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 13-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-2), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 1-4) at San Diego (Cease 7-11), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2) at San Francisco (Teng 2-4), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Morton 9-10) at Miami (Junk 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 2-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-8), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 11-7) at Atlanta (Elder 7-9), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 6-4) at Athletics (Severino 6-11), 10:05 p.m.

Major League Soccer

St Louis City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9:35 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego FC, 10:30 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Wanderers (Halifax) at Cavalry (Calgary), 4 p.m.

Vancouver FC at Pacific (Victoria), 7 p.m.

Northern Super League

Ottawa at Halifax, noon

Vancouver at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 4 p.m.