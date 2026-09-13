Sports Roundup – September 13

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: Acadia dropped the X-Men 24-15 in a tight defensive battle at STFX Stadium in front of 1400 fans. Turnovers proved costly for the X-Men as they gave up five interceptions and a fumble. STFX Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game receiver Ayres Perry had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Junior B: The Antigonish Junior Bulldogs start the season on the road at the Wellness Centre, as they face off with the Pictou County Scotians at 6 tonight.

U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders continue play at a tournament in Sackville, Nova Scotia – they face the Buccaneers at 9 am.

U18 Major: In Port Hood, the CB West Islanders defeated the Weeks Majors 4-1. This afternoon, the Islanders host the Hunters, while the Majors are in Membertou to play the Sydney Rush – both games begin at 1.

The Dalbrae Dragons defeated Dr. JH Gillis Royals 2-1 in the championship game of Royals Tip Off Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Horton High defeated Hants East 2-1 to capture the bronze metal match.

Local athletes Belle Maclean & Marley MacDonald from Dalbrae and Chloe MacDonald & Leah White from the Royals were selected to the All-Star team. Tayen Bernard of Dalbrae was selected tournament MVP.

The Labatts Slo-Pitch year end tournament concludes today at the Lower South River Ball Fields. In Game 1, Bat Intentions take on Triple X, while Loose Plugs take on the Legion 59’ers in Game 2. Both games begin at 10 am. The winner of Game 1 advances to the final at 12:30, while the loser faces the winner of Game 2 at 11:15 for the other spot in the final.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays got some help from the out-of-town scoreboard after beating the visiting Baltimore Orioles 7-3. The Jays moved one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the third A-L wild-card spot after the Minnesota Twins beat the Ohio visitors 4-3. The Jays will attempt to win the rubber match of their three-game series with the Orioles today, before hosting the Detroit Tigers for three games starting Monday.

Wyatt Langford hit a home run to ignite a six-run fifth inning as the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2. The Rangers, who outhit the D-Backs 13-6, are two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final A-L wild-card spot, and one game behind the Blue Jays. Toronto has three road games left against the Rangers.

It was a great day for the home teams in the C-F-L. The Edmonton Elks snapped their lengthy playoff drought with a 53-16 win over the visiting Calgary Stampeders, the Ottawa Redblacks fell to 0-and-12 with a 26-23 loss to the Argonauts in Toronto, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the Banjo Bowl with a 19-6 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Running back Zander Horvath scored three touchdowns, including two in the final quarter, to lift the host B-C Lions to a 48-29 C-F-L win over the East Division-leading Montreal Alouettes. The Lions, who led 31-23 at the half, improved to 7-and-6 for a share of third in the West with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Alouettes, who beat the Lions 37-30 last week in Montreal, slipped to 10-and-3.

Paxten Aaronson converted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute, and that was all the offence the Colorado Rapids needed on Saturday to beat visiting C-F Montreal 1-0 in Major League Soccer action. The loss was Montreal’s 14th of the season, leaving the Canadian squad last in the 15-team Eastern Conference. Earlier Saturday, Orlando City beat visiting Toronto F-C 3-0.

George Chuvalo, the iron-chinned Canadian heavyweight who took the best punches from the giants of boxing without ever falling, died Saturday on his 89th birthday, according to social media posts from friends and family. Chuvalo had been residing in a long-term care facility in Toronto. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said the boxer was a family friend, shared condolences on social media Saturday.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 48 Montreal 29

Winnipeg 19 Saskatchewan 6

Edmonton 53 Calgary 16

Toronto 26 Ottawa 23

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 3

Boston 5 Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 3 Houston 2

Seattle 19 Athletics 1

National League

Miami 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 7 San Francisco 6

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 12 Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 13 Cincinnati 9

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 12 N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 6 Arizona 2

Detroit 11 Colorado 7

Washington 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 6 St. Louis 5

MLS

Orlando City 3 Toronto 0

Colorado 1 CF Montréal 0

Nashville 2 Miami 2

Charlotte 3 Cincinnati 3

New York 1 Columbus 0

Atlanta 0 D.C. United 0

Dallas 2 Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 3 Los Angeles FC 1

St. Louis City 4 Minnesota 2

New York City FC 2 Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 1 Houston 0

Seattle 1 LA Galaxy 1

Northern Super League

Calgary 1 Halifax 0

Canadian Premier League

Halifax 2 Supra du Quebec 0

Hamilton 3 Ottawa 0

Sunday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Cameron 9-8) at Boston (Tolle 9-6), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 10-9) at Toronto (Cease 10-5), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Wesneski 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Peralta 8-11), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 5-15) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-9) at Athletics (Lopez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Painter 3-9) at Atlanta (Holmes 9-5), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 11-5) at Miami (Pérez 7-11), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 15-3) at Milwaukee (Gasser 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 7-9) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 7:20 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Hughes 0-7) at Detroit (Jobe 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 4-7) at Washington (Irvin 2-9), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 13-6), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 8-7) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-9), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Quantrill 8-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 15-5), 4:10 p.m.

NFL

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

New England at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Austin at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Northern Super League

Ottawa at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver FC at Inter Toronto, 3 p.m.

Cavalry at Pacific, 6 p.m.