Sports Roundup – September 15

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men football team picked up their first win, dominating in a 34-7 victory over the visiting Mount Allison Mounties. Both teams now have records of 1-2. STFX Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game was Ben Hadley, who went 4-4 on field goals, including one from 55-yards out, a record for the X-Men and the second longest field goal in AUS history. X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan went 25-41 for 270 yards through the air with a running and a passing touchdown, while running back Caleb Fogarty had 101 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The X-Men will next see action on Friday when they travel to Halifax for a 7 pm game against Saint Mary’s.

In action today, the X-Women Rugby team host UPEI at STFX Stadium at 2 pm, while the soccer teams take on the Panthers in Charlottetown: the women at 1, the men at 3:15.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs started their season with a 8-6 road win over the Membertou Junior Miners. Tonight, the Bulldogs’ home opener features the Lumberjacks at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena.

Maritime League: The Pictou Weeks Crushers followed up an OT loss to Yarmouth on Friday with a 9-4 defeat at the hands of the Valley Wildcats.

U15: The Novas got a pre-season win 3-2 over the Truro Bearcats at the Antigonish Arena.

U16 AAA: In an exhibition tournament in Sackville, the Cabot Highlanders picked up a pair of wins, 4-1 over Kings HC & 5-0 over the Valley Wildcats. The team has an early match at 9 am versus the Martello Buccaneers.

U18 Major: Local teams both got wins: The Weeks Majors won 8-2 at home against the Mustangs, while the CB West Islanders defeated the Macs 2-1. The Islanders & Macs meet again at 1 in Halifax, while the Majors face off with the Hunters in Cole Harbour at 11:15 am.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects started their season strong, trouncing the Moncton Rockets 9-1. The teams play again at the Avenir Centre at 12:15.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Calgary Stampeders put an end to a four-game losing skid without winning. The Montreal Alouettes didn’t lose two in a row, but they didn’t get back in the win column. In only the second time this C-F-L season, a game ended in an overtime tie as the Stamps and Als battled to a 19-19 draw in Calgary. Calgary is now two points back of the third-place Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West, while the first-place Alouettes moved four points ahead of the second-place Ottawa Redblacks in the East.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw for two touchdowns and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats blitzed the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 37-21 to keep their post-season hopes alive. Hamilton remains last in the C-F-L’s East Division but moved within six points of third-place Toronto. The Argos and Ticats meet on Friday at BMO Field.

Fafa Picault and Stuart Armstrong scored and the host Vancouver Whitecaps beat the struggling San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in Major League Soccer. Elsewhere, Jonathan Osorio and Deandre Kerr scored first-half goals and Toronto F-C contained the visiting Austin F-C offence to record a 2-1 win. In Montreal, Caden Clark and Bryce Duke scored three minutes apart in the first half as C-F Montreal tripped Charlotte F-C 2-1.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to sweep a three-game series with the visiting St. Louis Cardinals today. The Jays won 4-3 on Friday and 7-2 on Saturday in the interleague matchup. Right-hander Yariel Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Jays, while the Cardinals counter with righty Miles Mikolas.

Joe Musgrove struck out eight in six innings, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill both drove in two runs and the visiting San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 8-0 to hand the Giants their third straight shutout. Donovan Solano had four of San Diego’s 17 hits. The surging Padres hold the top N-L wild-card berth. The Giants have lost four of five.

Patton Kizzire overcame erratic play to take a four-stroke lead heading into today’s final round of the Procore Championship in Napa Valley. Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ontario, and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario, are tied for third, five shots back of the 38-year-old Kizzire, who hasn’t won on tour since a 2018 victory in Hawaii.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 19 Calgary 19 (OT)

Hamilton 37 Ottawa 21

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7 St. Louis 2

Kansas City 5 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 11 Minnesota 1

American League

Boston 7 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4 Detroit 2

Cleveland 6 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 7 Oakland 6

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5 Texas 4

National League

San Diego 8 San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 15 Arizona 8

Washington 4 Miami 1

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 10 L.A. Dodgers 1

Colorado 6 Chicago Cubs 5 (10 innings)

MLS

Vancouver 2 San Jose 0

CF Montreal 2 Charlotte 1

Toronto FC 2 Austin 1

Nashville 2 Atlanta 0

Columbus 0 Cincinnati 0

New York City 1 D.C. United 1

Miami 3 Philadelphia 1

Orlando City 3 New England 0

Chicago 2 New York 1

Houston 4 Real Salt Lake 1

Minnesota 3 St. Louis City 1

Colorado 2 Portland 1

LA Galaxy 4 Los Angeles FC 2

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NFL

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Dana 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-13) at Seattle (Kirby 11-11), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Baltimore (Povich 2-8) at Detroit (Montero 5-6), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 8-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-10) at Cleveland (Lively 11-9), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 11-10) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-13) at Seattle (Kirby 11-11), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Oller 1-3) at Washington (Gore 8-12), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-11) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 4-5) at San Francisco (Roupp 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Hall 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 12-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5) at Atlanta (Morton 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.

MLS

Kansas City at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.