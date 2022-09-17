Sports Roundup – September 17

LOCAL SPORTS

The St. FX Rugby X-Women won their home opener Friday night, beating the Saint Mary’s Huskies 58-0. Jill Griffith was the Player of the Game for the X-Women with a try and 4 converts. With the win, the X-Women are 1-and-1 on the season.

In Hockey, the X-Men saw their first action of the pre-season last night in Halifax as the Saint Mary’s Huskies skated to a 4-1 win. The X-Men were without the services of U SPORTS rookie of the year Liam Hawel, who is attending the Columbus Blue Jackets rookie camp. The X-Men’s next exhibition game is September 23rd back in Halifax, this time against the Dalhousie Tigers.

Today:

St. FX Invitational – Cross Country, 12 pm Men’s race; 1 pm Women’s race. Free admission for all fans – taking place along the St. FX trail by Founders Walk.

The X-Men football team is on the road playing Bishops at 2 p.m.

The Men’s and Women’s soccer teams are on the road, with games starting at 1pm vs. Mount Allison.

NS Junior B Exhibition: The Antigonish Bulldogs defeated the Brookfield Elks 8-4. The Bulldogs’ final exhibition game is tonight at 7 pm vs Strait Pirates at the Antigonish Arena. The Pirates got the win over the Junior Eagles in Exhibition play Friday in Port Hawkesbury.

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are 1-1 after a 7-2 thrashing by the Bearcats in Truro.

NS U18: The CB West Islanders are in Halifax to play the Macs at 2:30. The Pictou County Weeks Majors host the Mustangs at 6:30 at the Wellness Centre.

NS U15: The Novas are on the road to play the Wildcats at 3 pm while the Wear Well Bombers host the Bedford Bandits at 4:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Edmonton Elks pulled out a dramatic 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, thanks to a 47-yard field goal from kicker Sergio Castillo with 24 seconds remaining. Saskatchewan scored 10 unanswered to take the lead with just over a minute remaining before Castillo sealed the deal for Edmonton.

Matt Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run shot to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 in the opener of a three-game series.The three-game series against the Orioles could be pivotal for the Blue Jays’ post-season hopes. Baltimore is chasing Toronto, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Seattle Mariners for one of the American League’s three wild-card spots.

Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run this season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth on the career list. With 2,203 R-B-Is, the 42-year-old Pujols moved within 11 of Ruth for second, behind Aaron’s 2,297.

Yordan Alvarez homered in his first three at-bats, Justin Verlander threw five hitless innings in his return from the injured list and the Houston Astros clinched a post-season berth with a 5-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. The Astros won their sixth straight game to join the Dodgers as the first two teams to secure playoff spots, reaching their sixth straight post-season.

Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. Pete Alonso got his National League-leading 113th R-B-I for the 91-and-55 Mets, which are assured of their most wins since going 97-and-65 in 2006.

Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Cleveland leads Minnesota by five games and has clinched the season series with a 10-5 edge, giving the Guardians the tiebreaker.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Edmonton 26 Saskatchewan 24

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 3

Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2 (10 innings)

Boston 2 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3

Houston 5 Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 8 Seattle 7

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Colorado 1

Washington 5 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 5

San Diego 12 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Milwaukee 7 N.Y. Yankees 6

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

B.C. at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berrios 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Urena 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.