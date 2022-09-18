Sports Roundup – September 18

LOCAL SPORTS

In Football, a fourth quarter push from the Bishop’s Gaiters in their home opener came up just short as the X-Men escaped Lennoxville with a 21-16 win. The loss drops Bishop’s to 1-2 while St. FX remains undefeated at 3-0. X-Men kicker Ben Hadley received Subway player of the game honours, going 4-for-4 in field goals, including one from 47 yards to pace St. FX in the first half. The X-Men are in Sackville, N.B. on Saturday the 24th to face the Mount Allison Mounties, also 3-0, in a clash of undefeated teams.

In AUS Soccer, their only meeting of the season saw the X-Men defeat Mount Allison 4-1 Saturday afternoon. The X-Men were lifted by three goals in the second half for the win. The X-Women were also victorious, shutting out the Mounties 5-0. Both teams continue their road trip, taking on the UPEI Panthers this afternoon.

NS U15: The Wearwell Bombers lost 7-4 at home to the Bedford Bandits. Today, the Bombers face off with the Rangers in East Hants at 11am, while the Novas begin their season in Bedford against the Bandits at 3:45.

NS U18 Majors: The Pictou Weeks Majors potted four goals in the final period to outscore the Mustangs 8-7, while the CB West Islanders came up short at the Halifax Forum, losing 3-2 to the Macs. This afternoon, the Islanders are in Cole Harbour to play the Wolfpack at 2:15, while the Weeks Majors travel to the Valley to battle the Wildcats at 2:30.

NS Junior League: In their final exhibition game of the season, the Antigonish Bulldogs trounced the Strait Pirates in a 13-3 blowout at the Antigonish Arena. The Pictou County Scotians begin their regular season tonight, hosting the Brookfield Elks at the Wellness Centre at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Saturday. Tampa Bay remain one-and-a-half games behind Toronto for the top A-L wild card. The Rays hold a five-and-a-half-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards. The Jays beat the Orioles 6-3 earlier in the day.

The B-C Lions served notice Saturday night that they can win without injured quarterback Nathan Rourke. Quarterback Vernon Adams Junior’s first start as a B-C Lion was memorable. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32 and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders. The win put the Leos in sole possession of second place in the C-F-L West Division, two points up on the Stampeders. In the earlier game, the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats shocked the front-running Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48-31.

Toronto F-C needed a winning streak and near-miracle to make the Major League Soccer playoffs, but a 4-0 loss Saturday night to host Orlando City S-C officially put the Reds into better-luck-next-year territory. In New England, C-F Montreal strengthened its hold on second place in the Eastern Conference with a 1-0 win over the Revolution. And in Vancouver, the Whitecaps beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. It was the first time in five-plus years that Vancouver defeated Seattle.

Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu each spent time at number one in the women’s world amateur ranking. Now they’re tied for the lead in the Portland Classic and will be going for their first L-P-G-A Tour title on Sunday. They share the lead with Ayaka Furue of Japan. Ten players were within three shots of the lead heading into the final round. And Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario is only four shots back.

Justin Lower weathered the wind and birdied the 18th hole Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Lower shot a three-under 69 to get to 13 under at Silverado Resort and Spa, with his fifth birdie of the round giving him his first career 54-hole lead in his 29th start on the P-G-A Tour. He’s looking for his first tour victory. Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C is only three shots back. Nick Taylor of Winnipeg and Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton are tied for 17th, six shots back of the lead.

Chris Buescher closed out a bizarre first round of NASCAR’s playoffs in which none of the title contenders won a race by becoming the 19th winner this season, with his victory Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The second win of Buescher’s career marked the first time in this format of NASCAR’s post-season that a playoff driver failed to win a race during a round. Erik Jones won the opener and Bubba Wallace won last week.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 48 Winnipeg 31

B.C. 31 Calgary 29 (OT)

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 1 (First game)

Cleveland 7 Minnesota 6 (Second game, 15 innings)

Kansas City 9 Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 3 (11 innings)

Tampa Bay 5 Texas 1

Oakland 8 Houston 5

National League

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 1 (First game)

St. Louis 1 Cincinnati 0 (Second game, 11 innings)

Colorado 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2 Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Milwaukee 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Major League Soccer

CF Montreal 1 New England 0

Orlando City 4 Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 2 Seattle 1

New York City FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0

Philadelphia 0 Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 3 Chicago 2

Sporting Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1

Nashville 1 Austin FC 1

Cincinnati 2 Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1

L.A. Galaxy 4 Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Miami (Alcantara 12-8) at Washington (Sanchez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-6), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

National Football League

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.