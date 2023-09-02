Sports Roundup – September 2

LOCAL SPORTS

The X-Men football will be seeking win number two of the season as they face Acadia in Wolfville at 3 pm.

In soccer, the X-Men and X-Women host the Moncton Blue Eagles beginning with the women at 1.

The Cape Breton West Islanders and Pictou County Weeks Majors have a couple of pre-season games this weekend – today they face off in the first game of a home-and-home at the Pictou County Wellness Centre at 4.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk’s three-run double sparked a five-run seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays hit three homers in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Danny Jansen, Brandon Belt and Ernie Clement went deep for the Blue Jays, who have won four of six to move within one-and-a-half games of slumping Texas for the final A-L wild card.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has a fractured right middle finger. Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters after Friday night’s win against the Colorado Rockies. Jansen was hurt when a foul ball by a Colorado batter hit his right hand. The Blue Jays haven’t announced how long he’ll be out. The 28-year-old has hit a career-high 17 home runs this season.

Jasson Dominguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first career at-bat and Aaron Judge reached 250 home runs faster than any other major-leaguer as New York slugged its way to a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros. The 20-year-old Dominguez became the first Yankees hitter to go deep in his initial big league at-bat since Judge in August 2016.

Jordan Luplow and Christian Vazquez homered in the seventh inning and the A-L Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the slumping Texas Rangers 5-1. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan had seven strikeouts and allowed only one run over six innings. Max Scherzer also struck out seven and allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings before the Rangers bullpen blew a 1-0 lead.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Mets cooled off the first-place Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 victory. Seattle, fresh off its winningest month in franchise history, began the day a percentage point ahead of Houston and a game in front of third-place Texas in the A-L West.

Number 4 seed Elena Rybakina was knocked out of the U-S Open by Sorana Cirstea, becoming the highest-seeded woman to be eliminated thus far. Rybakina was seeking to reach the last 16 at the U-S Open for the first time. The 2022 Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan had high hopes after her strong results on hard courts earlier this year, including reaching the Australian Open final.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 13 Colorado 9

N.Y. Mets 2 Seattle 1

Arizona 4 Baltimore 2

American League

Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 5 Texas 1

Kansas City 13 Boston 2

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 2

Oakland 9 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 2 (1st game)

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2 (2nd game)

Miami 8 Washington 5 (11 innings)

Milwaukee 7 Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 2 (10 innings)

San Diego 7 San Francisco 3

Atlanta 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

FIBA Basketball World Cup Second Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Brazil 69 Canada 65

Latvia 74 Spain 69

At Manila, Philippines

Italy 78 Serbia 76

United States 85 Montenegro 73

Puerto Rico 102 Dominican Republic 97

Lithuania 92 Greece 67

At Okinawa, Japan

Germany 100 Georgia 73

Slovenia 91 Australia 80

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

American League

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8) at Houston (Brown 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-8) at St. Louis (Rom 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

FIBA Basketball World Cup Classification Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Cote d’Ivoire vs. France, 2:45 a.m.

Iran vs. Lebanon, 6:30 a.m.

At Manila, Philippines

Angola vs. South Sudan, 1 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Egypt, 1:45 a.m.

Philippines vs. China, 5 a.m.

Jordan vs. Mexico, 5:30 a.m.

At Okinawa, Japan

Finland vs. Venezuela, 3:30 a.m.

Japan vs. Cape Verde, 4:10 a.m.

MLS

Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.