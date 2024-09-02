Sports Roundup – September 2

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Rugby team dominated on their home field, walloping the Acadia Axewomen 47-0 in their final pre-season game. The X-Women will be on the road to officially start the season, as they take on the Huskies in Halifax on Saturday afternoon.

Celtics soccer teams played in provincial tournaments over the weekend. The U13 Boys finished in 5th place, while the U13 Girls won silver, losing out 3-0 to Halifax County United. Earlier, the two teams fought to a scoreless draw to end up in the Gold Medal match.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Kicker Brett Lauther almost gave the Saskatchewan Roughriders a Miracle at Mosaic, but his 60-yard field goal attempt on the final play came up a couple yards short, allowing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to escape Regina’s sold-out stadium with a 35-33 C-F-L victory. The Riders scored a T-D with 14 seconds left to trim the deficit to two points, then recovered an onside kick, setting up Lauther’s chance to play hero.

Even the good teams have their bad days. Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in Arizona’s eight-run second inning, Brandon Pfaadt struck out 10 and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 14-3. The D-Backs sent 11 batters to the plate against Justin Wrobleski in the second inning. Arizona moved to within five games of the N-L West-leading Dodgers.

Sean Manaea pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Francisco Lindor belted his 29th home run, and the visiting New York Mets beat Chicago 2-0 to hand the White Sox their franchise-record 107th loss. The White Sox also completed the first 0-and-10 homestand in franchise history, and became the first team since the 1965 Mets to have three 10-game losing streaks in one season.

Canada’s Leanne Taylor has won a triathlon bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. The 32-year-old from Winnipeg finished third in the women’s wheelchair triathlon behind victor Lauren Parker of Australia and silver medallist Kendall Gretsch of the United States. Taylor made her Paralympic debut in Paris. She was paralyzed from the waist down in a mountain bike crash five years ago. The distance is a 750-metre swim, a 20-kilometre handbike and a five-kilometre wheelchair race. Para triathlon had the same scheduling problems as in the Olympic Games. The schedule was altered and races postponed because of water quality issues in the Seine River.

Scottie Scheffler finished a record season on Sunday, winning the Tour Championship by four shots over Collin Morikawa and earning the 25-million-dollar (US) bonus that goes with it. Scheffler also won seven times on the P-G-A Tour this year and added an Olympic gold medal. The eight victories are the most since Tiger Woods won 8 in 2006. The FedEx Cup bonus pushed Scheffler’s season earnings to over 62-million-dollars.

Chase Briscoe went three-wide to pass Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain for the lead, then outran two-time series champion Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 on Sunday and make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Briscoe pulled away on a final restart with 17 laps in the regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway and held off Busch, who like Briscoe needed a victory to reach the post-season.

MLB

Minnesota 4 Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 3 (11 innings)

Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 2 (11 innings)

Chicago Cubs 14 Washington 1

St. Louis 14 NY Yankees 7

Detroit 4 Red Sox 1

Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 4 Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7 Kansas City 2

NY Mets 2 Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 6 Oakland 4

Baltimore 6 Colorado 1

Miami 7 San Francisco 5

LA Angels 3 Seattle 2

Arizona 14 LA Dodgers 3