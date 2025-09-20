Sports Roundup – September 20

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: Soccer: After playing nearly the entire game scoreless, the X-Women pulled off a gutsy 1-0 victory over the UPEI Panthers. Freshman forward Avril Jamieson scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season in the 88th minute of the game to seal the win for the visiting X-Women. Sarah Bach earned the shutout with six saves on the night. The win improves the X-Women record to 2-2-2 on the season. The #3 ranked X-Men made it four wins in a row with a key 1-0 win over the Panthers. Isaac VanWychen’s goal 37 minutes into the game was all that was needed as the X-Men hung on and battled out the win. Sam Diltz earned his fourth win of the season with five saves in the X-Men net. The X-Men improve to 4-1-1 on the year, second in the AUS standings. Both teams are in Sackville, NB to take on Mount Allison: 5 pm for the women, 7:30 for the men.

Rugby: The X-Women earned a hard fought 17-15 victory over Acadia, spoiling their home opener at Raymond Field. Jesse Penney scored three tries in the match, netting player of the game for the X-Women.

Exhibition Hockey: Two games were played in Antigonish, as the X-Men took a loss 3-2 against the Dal Tigers at the Keating Centre, while across town at the Arena the X-Women won 2-1 in Overtime against Ontario Tech.

Today, the STFX Cross Country Teams are in Halifax today taking part in the Dalhousie Invitational. The X-Men football team host St. Mary’s at 2, while at Credit Union Field, the X-Men Baseball team play a doubleheader against Dalhousie beginning at 1.

Today, STFX Athletics inducts the Sports Hall of Fame class of 2025. The five athlete inductees are hockey player Michel Poirier, cross country runner Lisa Fredrich-Dunne, soccer player Ian Bilek, football player Mark Verbeek, and basketball player Nikki Doucet. Terry Chisholm joins in the builder category, along with the 1980-81 X-Men Basketball squad in the team category. This year’s induction ceremony, which is open to the public, will be at 10 am, at STFX’s Schwartz auditorium.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders start a two-game set against the Saint John Vito’s at the Q-Plex at 8:45 tonight.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors host the Hunters at the Wellness Centre tonight – puck drops at 7.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects play the first of two weekend road games versus the Western Wolves at 5 pm at the Evangeline Recreation Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nathan Rourke ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more on a dominant night to lift the B-C Lions over the host Calgary Stampeders 52-23. The Canadian quarterback completed 20 of 24 pass attempts for 331 yards, bringing his total to 3-thousand 935 on the season. That sets a league record for most by a Canadian passer in one campaign. Rourke surpassed Russ Jackson’s 3-thousand 641 in 1969.

A massive win for the Montreal Alouettes. Montreal hung on for a 21-19 over the Toronto Argonauts to firm its grip on second place in the C-F-L’s East Division. The Alouettes improved to 7-and-7 on the season while the Argos fell to 5-and-9. Montreal also swept the season series.

A playoff spot will have to wait. The Kansas City Royals piled on the runs in a lopsided 20-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays had a chance to clinch a spot in the post-season with a win and losses by at least two of Boston, Detroit and Cleveland. But Toronto’s Max Scherzer gave up seven runs in the first inning and the Jays never recovered.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-3 over the San Diego Padres in Clayton Kershaw’s final regular-season home game. The longtime Dodgers ace received a standing ovation from fans a day after announcing this season would be his last. The 37-year-old has won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series championships.

Jarren Duran hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Boston Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays from post-season contention with an 11-7 win. Garrett Crochet struck out nine in six innings to help the Red Sox tie Houston for the A-L’s second wild card.

Juan Soto is proving he’s worth the money. The New York Mets slugger hit his career-high 42nd homer in a 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals. Soto reached the milestone in the first year of his record 765-million dollar (US) contract with the Mets. Last year, he hit 41 homers in his lone season with the crosstown Yankees.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 21 Toronto 19

B.C. 52 Calgary 23

MLB

American League

Kansas City 20 Toronto 1

Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 11 Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2

Seattle 4 Houston 0

National League

Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 12 Washington 6

St. Louis 7 Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia 8 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Athletics 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 10 Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 4 San Diego 3

Miami 6 Texas 4 (12 innings)

Colorado 7 L.A. Angels 6

Women’s Rugby World Cup Semifinal at Bristol, England

Canada 34 New Zealand 19

WNBA Playoffs – Best-of-Three First Round

Phoenix 79 New York 73 (Phoenix wins series 2-1)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Allen 7-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Cecconi 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 5-8), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Harrison 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 3-1) at Kansas City (Cameron 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 12-10), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Cavalli 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 3-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 12-14), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Wentz 5-6) at Detroit (Montero 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics (Morales 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 7-10) at Colorado (Márquez 3-14), 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Rugby World Cup Semifinal at Bristol, England

England vs. France, 10:30 a.m.

MLS

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

St Louis City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Pacific (Victoria) at Wanderers (Halifax), 3 p.m.

Valour (Winnipeg) at Cavalry (Calgary), 6 p.m.

Northern Super League

Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.