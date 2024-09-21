Sports Roundup – September 21

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: Pre-season: St. FX Hockey teams both picked up wins at home – the X-Women defeated the Huskies 3-1 at the Keating Centre, while the X-Men beat UPEI 4-1 at the Antigonish Arena. Tonight, the X-Men face les Aigles Bleues in Moncton at 7 tonight.

On Coach K Court, the X-Women host Mount St. Vincent at 4 in a pre-season tip-off, followed by the men at 6.

X-Men kicker Ben Hadley came through in the clutch, kicking a last-minute field goal to secure the win 19-17 over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. X-Men receiver Caleb Tremblay was named Player of the Game with nine receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown. Silas Fagnan completed 22 of 40 attempts for 317 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions and Caleb Fogary led the ground attack with 91 yards on 15 carries.

This afternoon, the St. FX soccer teams visit the Dalhousie Tigers, beginning with the women at 1, then the men at 3:15. X-Women Rugby are also on the road, playing the Acadia Axewomen at 2.

The cross country teams host the STFX invitational in Antigonish today – the women race at Noon, followed by the men at 1.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates fell 4-1 to the Eskasoni Junior Eagles in Port Hawkesbury. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians visit the Membertou Junior Miners at 7:30.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers visit the Truro Bearcats at 7.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are hosting the Eastern Dukes at 6 in Port Hawkesbury.

U18 Major: Pictou County Weeks Majors host the Halifax Macs at 6. The Islanders play the Cole Harbour Hunters at 6 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects visit the Down East Auto Parts Stars at 5 at the Cody Banks arena.

NATIONAL SPORTS

An exciting finish at BMO Field in Toronto. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Argonauts 33-31 on Marc Liegghio’s 48-yard field goal as time expired. In the late game, the Saskatchewan Roughriders held off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29.

Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani is at it again. He hit his 52nd homer of the season tonight in L-A’s 6-4 win over Colorado. The homer came after a remarkable six-for-six performance a night earlier. Ohtani hit three homers in that game, drove in 10 runs, and reached the 50-50 mark.

The Blue Jays’ chances of climbing out of the American League East division basement are growing slimmer by the day. Tampa beat Toronto 1-0 to move three games up on the Blue Jays. Jose Berrios pitched six strong innings but a homer from Jonathan Aranda was the difference. The loss also helped to officially eliminate the Blue Jays from playoff contention.

One team leads the American League wild-card standings and the other is a half-game out of a playoff spot. Colton Cowser hit two homers to lead Baltimore to a 7-1 win over Detroit. The Orioles have a three-and-a-half game lead on Kansas City. The Tigers are a half-game behind Minnesota for the final berth.

The Atlanta Braves’ run of six straight National League East titles will end this year. The Braves dropped a 4-3 decision to Miami. Atlanta cannot mathematically win the division, as they are two games behind the Mets for the last N-L wild-card spot.

There’s word the Philadelphia 76ers are locking up Joel Embiid (zhoh-EL’ em-BEED’) to a long-term extension. Reports say the three-year extension is worth about 193 million dollars U-S. The deal keeps him with the Sixers through the 2028-29 season. Embiid averaged 34.7 points a game last season.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 33 Toronto 31

Saskatchewan 37 Calgary 29

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 1 Toronto 0

Baltimore 7 Detroit 1

Seattle 8 Texas 2

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 7

Minnesota 4 Boston 2 (12 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 4 Oakland 2 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 1

Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 3

Miami 4 Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 12 N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 7 Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 4

Interleague

San Francisco 2 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 5 St. Louis 1

San Diego 3 Chicago White Sox 2 (10 innings)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Olson 4-8) at Baltimore (Povich 2-9), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-4) at Texas (Scherzer 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-7) at Houston (Blanco 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 15-9) at Oakland (Sears 11-11), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7) at Cincinnati (Lowder 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-11), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-10) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Boyd 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

NHL Pre-Season

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

MLS

Miami at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 4 p.m.

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

St Louis City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.