Sports Roundup – September 23

AUS: Ranked fourth in the country, the X-Men dominated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 51-21 at St. FX Stadium to improve to 4-0 on the season. Player of the game Zachary Houde had two touchdown receptions and X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan was 14 for 25 for 206 passing yards in the victory. The X-Men are on the road next weekend, to take on Bishop’s on Friday.

In hockey, the X-Men were back in pre-season action, losing 4-2 to Concordia. The X-Men continue their Quebec road trip with a tilt against the UQTR Patriotes, beginning at 5 pm Atlantic time. Meanwhile, the Dalhousie Tigers avenged an exhibition loss the night before in Antigonish by defeating the X-Women 5-4 at the Halifax Forum. The X-Women return to action next weekend in Montreal for the Theresa Humes Invitational tournament at Concordia, for three games against non-conference opponents.

In action today, the Soccer teams are in Halifax to play Dalhousie: the X-Women play at 1, followed by the X-Men at 3:15. X-Women Rugby takes on UPEI in Charlottetown at 2. And the X-Men Basketball squad host Mount Saint Vincent on Coach K Court for a pre-season match at 5.

Junior B: Six players potted goals as the Antigonish Bulldogs trounced the Pictou County Scotians 6-2 at the Antigonish Arena Friday night. This afternoon, the Strait Pirates visit the Brookfield Elks at 4.

Maritime Major Female: The Showcase Weekend at Saint Mary’s University began with the Northern Subway Selects playing the Greenfoot Capitals to a 1-1 draw. Kendall Doiron scored the Selects’ lone goal, while Jorja Burrows turned aside 22 shots. The Selects face the Western Flames today at 2.

MHL: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers take on the Western Capitals in Summerside tonight at 7.

U18: The Cape Breton West Islanders host the Wildcats at 6 tonight at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, while the Pictou Weeks Majors host the Mustangs at 7 at the PC Wellness Centre.

U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Dukes at 6pm at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Taquan Mizzell ran in a pair of touchdowns as the B-C Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 37-29 victory over the Edmonton Elks. Quarterback Vernon Adams Junior passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns to help B-C win three games in a row. Canadian Q-B Tre Ford had two T-D passes on 182 yards for Edmonton.

Dustin Crum threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Ottawa Redblacks past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-28. Crum finished with 243 passing yards as the Redblacks snapped a seven-game losing skid. The Roughriders suffered their third straight loss but remain third in the West Division.

The Toronto Blue Jays are inching closer to a playoff berth. Chris Bassitt became the American League’s second 15-game winner and Toronto beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2. Bassitt tied Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin for the A-L lead in wins. The Blue Jays hold the second A-L wild-card spot.

The Texas Rangers are in first place in the American League West for the first time this month. Corey Seager got Texas started with his 32nd homer and rookie Evan Carter added a three-run blast in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers and Mariners began the day tied for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot.

Olympic women’s soccer champion Canada is a step closer to the Paris Games after a 2-nil win over Jamaica in the opening game of a two-legged qualifier. The Canadian women had the upper hand for most of the match and had chances to add to the lead after Nichelle Prince opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Adriana Leon made it 2-nil three minutes into stoppage time.

Team World made it three in a row on the first day at the Laver Cup. Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime all claimed wins. The Montrealer won the third match of the night 6-4, 6-3 victory over France’s Gael Monfils.

