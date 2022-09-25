Sports Roundup – September 25

LOCAL SPORTS

Due to Hurricane Fiona and its aftermath, the Rugby game between the X-Women & Acadia scheduled today has been postponed. St. FX has also postponed today’s soccer matches with Moncton and Monday’s games versus UNB.

NATIONAL SPORTS

McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched a C-F-L playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the host Redblacks on Saturday night. In the late game, the Calgary Stampeders moved into a tied for second place in the West Division with B-C by blitzing the unproductive Lions 25-11 in Vancouver.

The Toronto Blue Jays needed a big game from ace Alek Manoah on Saturday and he delivered. Manoah pitched seven shutout innings, struck out eight and threw a season-high 113 pitches as his squad regained the top A-L wild-card spot with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Jays lead the Rays by one game. The top wild-card finisher will host all games in their best-of-three opening-round series, while the other two wild cards play strictly on the road. The Rays and Jays play again Sunday.

Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians moved closer to clinching the A-L Central, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Saturday. The Guardians go into Sunday with a magic number of one over the Chicago White Sox to clinch their first division title since 2018. Cleveland has won six straight games and 17 of 20.

Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single to cap a ninth-inning uprising that carried the Houston Astros past the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 on Saturday night, giving manager Dusty Baker his milestone 100th win of the season. Houston trailed 9-7 before mounting a four-run rally. On the brink of making up ground in the playoff hunt, the Orioles dropped four games behind Seattle in the chase for the third and final A-L wild card.

Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto. The loss ended the Royals’ season-best four-game win streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to terms on a three-year, 18.5-million-dollar contract extension, a person familiar with the N-B-A negotiations told The Associated Press. Wade, who will compete in camp for a spot in Cleveland’s starting lineup, will receive 16.5-million-dollars guaranteed. Wade was set to enter his final year under contract after the Cavs exercised his fourth-year team option in June.

Saturday’s Games

CFL

Toronto 45 Ottawa 15

Calgary 25 B.C. 11

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Boston 5

Seattle 6 Kansas City 5

Houston 11 Baltimore 10

Cleveland 4 Texas 2

Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 8 L.A. Angels 4

National League

Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 3

Miami 4 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 2

San Diego 9 Colorado 3

Arizona 5 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 St. Louis 2

Interleague

Oakland 10 N.Y. Mets 4

NHL Pre-Season

Toronto 4 Ottawa 1 (First game)

Ottawa 4 Toronto 2 (Second game)

Philadelphia 2 Boston 1

St. Louis 5 Arizona 4

MLS

L.A. Galaxy 3 San Jose 2

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

National Football League

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

NHL Pre-Season

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson Arena, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.