Sports Roundup – September 25

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS Pre-season:

Hockey – on the road, the X-Men defeated Moncton 3-2, while the X-Women lost 3-2 to Saint Mary’s.

Tonight, the X-Men host the Huskies, while the X-Women travel to Halifax to play Saint Mary’s. Both games begin at 7.

Basketball – King’s College visit the X-Men for a 5 pm start.

AUS Regular Season:

Rugby – Acadia vs X-Women on the St. FX field at 2 pm.

NS Junior League Opening Weekend: the Pictou County Scotians lost 6-3 to the Penguins, while the Antigonish Bulldogs were defeated 7-4 by the Strait Pirates, despite outshooting them 34 to 33.

U15 Majors: Novas vs Rangers 11am in East Hants, Wearwell Bombers vs Hurricanes 4pm at Queens Place

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders vs Thunderbirds 3:30 pm in Dieppe NB

NS Under 18: Weeks vs Wildcats 7pm Berwick

Maritime Junior League: Crushers vs Amherst 7pm (Last weekend of Exhibition)

In the Northumberland Region Div 1 Sr. Girls exhibition volleyball action, Dr. JH Gillis defeated Northumberland 3-2. The Nighthawks will be in Antigonish on Monday at 3 pm for a return match.

The two year old fillies make their last Atlantic Sires Stake stop at Northside Downs today. Two divisions of fillies will race for a purse of $9,060. The first division goes in Race 2 with 4 contenders: Boo Yaya is picked as the program favorite, Woodmere Jazz and Saltwater Storm round out the top three. Malice Intent rounds out the field of four.

Race 7 of the program is a field of five. JJ Scarlett, Rojo Moe and Tobins Diva are the top three program picks.

This is the last opportunity for the fillies to pick up points for Atlantic Breeders Crown Weekend, October 9 and 10 at Red Shores Charlotettown.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Cody Fajardo marched the Roughriders down the field and scored on a quarterback sneak with two seconds to go, and Saskatchewan beat the host B-C Lions 31-24. Fajardo also threw for a touchdown and was 24 for 31 for 279 yards. The Riders are 5-and-2, while the Lions fell to 4-and-3.

The Toronto Argonauts are enjoying playing at BMO Field. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the short-handed Argonauts beat the Montreal Alouettes 30-27. Toronto improved to 3-and-0 at home despite being without starting quarterback Nick Arbuckle. Arbuckle has a hamstring injury.

Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled Jose Berrios’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto’s post-season hopes as the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1. Berrios was making his first start in Minnesota since being dealt to Toronto at the trade deadline. He pitched six seasons for the Twins after being a first-round draft pick by the club in 2012. The final road trip of the season has complicated the Blue Jays’ chances for a playoff spot. Toronto is 1-and-4 on the trip and two games behind the Yankees for a wild-card spot.

There will be more fans at Toronto Blue Jays, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs games, as Ontario loosens capacity limits at certain venues where proof of vaccination is required including arenas, stadiums, concert halls and theatres. Chief medical officer of health Doctor Kieran Moore says the change is due to key public health measures stabilizing in recent days. Capacity limits at outdoor events where people stand will increase to up to 75 per cent capacity while capacity is limited to up to 50 per cent at indoor venues, sporting events and film studios.

Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning to lead the New York Yankees to an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to help end Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pull New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the A-L wild-card standings.

The United States dropped the first completed match during Ryder Cup, but the Americans didn’t lose another as they took a 6-2 lead over Europe at Whistling Straits. The day ended with the U-S going 2-0-and-2 in fourball. Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele each went 2-and-0 on the opening day.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule (rool) says running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a strained hamstring. McCaffrey was injured in Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night. The news isn’t as good for rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has three broken bones in his foot and could miss the remainder of the season.

Friday’s Games

CFL

Toronto 30 Montreal 27

Saskatchewan 31 B.C. 24

MLB

American League

Minnesota 3 Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3 Detroit 1

Texas 8 Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 8 Boston 3

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 14 Houston 2

National League

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 5 (1st game)

St. Louis 12 Chicago Cubs 4 (2nd game)

Tampa Bay 8 Miami 0

Philadelphia 8 Pittsburgh 6

Milwaukee 5 N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 7 Colorado 2

San Diego 6 Atlanta 5 (1st game)

Atlanta 4 San Diego 0 (2nd game)

Cincinnati 8 Washington 7 (11 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 8 Miami 0

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Pre-Season

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.