Sports Roundup – September 26

LOCAL SPORTS

Atlantic University Sports:

Ice Hockey (Pre-season): A split decision against Saint Mary’s – while the X-Men lost at home 3-2, the X-Women outscored the Huskies 5-2 in Halifax.

Men’s Basketball (Pre-season): The X-Men dominated at home, winning 93-58 over King’s College.

Women’s Rugby: The X-Women fell 38-31 to Acadia at St. FX Stadium.

Men’s Baseball: The X-Men picked up a pair of wins against SMU at home on “Dwayne Russell Day”, defeating the Huskies 4-2 and 9-7 with Brett Baxter and Dylan Brown picking up the wins. With the wins, St. FX improves to 5-5 on the season. X will host Dal on Credit Union Field next Saturday at 1pm where they will be looking to clinch a playoff berth in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Association championships.

Soccer: Two games versus Memorial on the St. FX pitch this afternoon: The X-Women take to the field at 1, followed by the X-Men at 3:15.

NS Under 15 Major League: In two high-scoring affairs, the Novas lost 7-2 to the Rangers, while the Bombers walloped the Hurricanes 8-3. The teams remain on the road – The Novas travel to Truro to face off against the Bearcats at 10am, and the Bombers play the Gulls at 11:15 this morning.

NS Under 16 AAA League: In Dieppe, NB, the Cabot Highlanders were shut out 4-0 by the Thunderbirds. The teams play again at 2:15 this afternoon.

NS Under 18 League: The Weeks Majors lost 5-2 to the Wildcats. Today, the Weeks Majors host the CB West Islanders at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Game time is 12 Noon.

Maritime Junior League: Pictou County Crushers lost 5-1 to the Amherst Ramblers. They look to improve their 2-3 pre-season record when they face the Bearcats in Truro tonight at 7 pm.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Selects defeated the Cape Breton Lynx 2-1. Goals scored by Mairead MacPherson and Sara Stewart. Teams play again in Membertou at 2 pm.

NS Junior Hockey (Pre-season): Antigonish Bulldogs play host to the Pictou County Scotians at the Antigonish Arena at 7:30. Tickets are available for $5 – to reserve, call 902-863-1797 or e-mail jrbbulldogs@gmail.com between 4 and 5 o’clock today. Include your name, contact number, and the number of tickets you wish to purchase. COVID restrictions will be followed.

Also tonight, the Strait Pirates host Eskasoni at 7:30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Ashton Tucker of Lyttleton, NB picked up his first career victory on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour at the Atlantic Oliver Tire 200. Dartmouth’s Nicholas Naugle hung tight all race and picked up second place, followed by Cory Hall in third. Current points leader Craig Slaunwhite missed the podium for the first time this season, coming fourth. Waylon Farrell rounded out the top five.

Local racer Donald Chisholm was one of three racers to win their Atlantic Tiltload heat races, which set the field for the Atlantic Oliver Tire 200.

The Maritime League of Legends ran their season finale prior to the Atlantic Oliver Tire 200. Danny Chisholm won the 40-lap feature followed by Owen Mahar and Gage Gilby.

The East Coast Mini Stock Tour kicked off the racing card – Jesse Deveau was first, followed by Matt Watson and Dave Matthews.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Finale, the Cummins 150, will be hosted next Saturday at Scotia Speedworld at 2:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.ca

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1. The Jays got homers from Teoscar Hernandez, Marcus Semien and George Springer. Toronto stayed two games behind Boston and New York in the A-L wild-card race with seven games remaining.

The Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 to extend their lead in baseball’s N-L West. Brandon Belt went deep twice as San Francisco set a franchise record for homers in a season. The Giants stretched their lead to two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost in Arizona.

Brian White scored the game’s only goal and the Whitecaps blanked F-C Dallas 1-0 in M-L-S. Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made seven saves, including one on a penalty kick. The Whitecaps moved within three points of a playoff spot with nine regular-season games left to play.

Toronto F-C was happy with its performance in a 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids in M-L-S. T-F-C is unbeaten in three games in all competitions. The clean sheet was just the second in league play for Toronto this season. Meanwhile C-F Montreal lost 2-1 to the Columbus Crew.

The horse named Venerable crossed the finish line first in the second running of the one-million-dollar Mohawk Million. It was the eighth straight victory for Venerable. She finished the race in one minute 54 seconds at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ontario.

Saturday’s Games

NHL Pre-Season

Toronto 4 Montreal 1

St. Louis 6 Minnesota 2

MLB

American League

Oakland 2 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 3

Detroit 5 Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 3 Texas 2

Toronto 6 Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 14 Seattle 1

National League

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 7 Washington 6

Arizona 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 10 San Diego 8 (10 innings)

San Francisco 7 Colorado 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 Miami 3

MLS

Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 0

New England 2 Orlando City 1

D.C. United 4 Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2 CF Montreal 1

New York 1 New York City FC 0

Minnesota 2 Houston 0

Toronto FC 0 Colorado 0

Vancouver 1 FC Dallas 0

San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 0

Portland 6 Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Pre-Season

Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Seattle at Spokane Arena, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodriguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 18-3) at Arizona (Mejia 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

MLS

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.