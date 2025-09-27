Sports Roundup – September 27

AUS: In pre-season hockey, the host X-Men fell 2-1 against the Moncton Blue Eagles, while at a tournament in Waterloo, the X-Women defeated the Waterloo Warriors 3-2. The teams face off again at 5 pm Atlantic time.

The X-Men basketball team is at a tournament in New Brunswick. On Friday, they lost 93-74 to Toronto Metropolitan, and this afternoon their opponents are the Acadia Axemen. Tipoff is at 1 o’clock. Meanwhile, the X-Women are on Coach K Court to face Nippising at 6 pm.

The X-Women Rugby squad face the UPEI Panthers in Charlottetown at 3:30.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs were shutout 3-0 by the Eskasoni Junior Eagles at the Antigonish Arena, while the Strait Pirates doubled the Pictou County Scotians 8-4. Tonight, the Bulldogs visit the Junior Miners at 7:30.

U15: At an exhibition tournament at the Keating Centre, the Novas face the WearWell Bombers at 9:30 this morning, then at 2:30 pm against the Truro Bearcats, while the Bombers play the Halifax Wolverines at 2. Play continues through Sunday.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Thunderbirds tonight at 6:30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

U18 Major: The Pictou County Weeks Majors visit the valley Wildcats at 7 pm, then the CB West Islanders visit the Cole Harbour Hunters at 7:30.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects are in Halifax for a weekend tournament. On Friday, they trounced the Kraken 14-0. Their next opponents are the Western Wolves at Noon today.

The Dr J H Gillis Varsity Girls are hosting a Soccer Showdown Invitational this weekend. They played two games on Friday, and return to the pitch this morning at 10:45.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nathan Lukes hit a two-run homer and George Springer scored twice as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2. Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber was effective over five innings, as Toronto trimmed its magic number to clinch the American League East Division title to two. Toronto remains tied with New York atop the division standings, after the Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-4. Any combination of Toronto victories or New York losses that adds up to two will give the Blue Jays the East crown.

Mike Trout hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, Kenley Jansen got his 29th save, and the Los Angeles Angels pushed the Houston Astros to the brink of playoff elimination with a 4-3 win. The Astros are one game behind Cleveland and Detroit for the final American League wild card, though either the Guardians or Tigers will advance to the playoffs as A-L Central champion.

Sandy Alcantara gave up two runs in seven-plus innings, Connor Norby homered and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the New York Mets 6-2. The Mets dropped out of the third National League wild-card position when Cincinnati beat Milwaukee 3-1 late Friday. The Reds pulled into a tie with the Mets in the standings, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It wasn’t his cleanest performance of the season, but Nathan Rourke still managed to make history, leading the B-C Lions to a 27-22 victory over the visiting Toronto Argonauts. The Canadian quarterback threw for 235 yards and moved into second place on the C-F-L’s list of all-time passing yards by a Canadian quarterback. He passed Gerry Dattilio, who amassed 99-hundred-52 during his career.

Calvin Pickard had a 21-save shutout as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 in N-H-L pre-season action. It was the Oilers’ second consecutive win over Winnipeg, having defeated the Jets 3-2 on Tuesday. Out in Vancouver, Evander Kane’s empty-netter with 1:11 remaining capped a run of four unanswered goals as the Canucks defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-2.

Jackie Young scored 25 points in her home state, NaLyssa Smith added 16 points against her former team and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Indiana Fever 84-72 in Game 3 of a best-of-five W-N-B-A semifinal series. The Aces lead 2-1 and would reach their third W-N-B-A Finals in four years with a win Sunday in Indianapolis.

Satou Sabally scored 23 points — including 15 in a stellar fourth quarter — and the Phoenix Mercury beat the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx 84-76 in Game 3 to take control of their W-N-B-A playoff semifinals series. The Mercury have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and can reach the Finals on Sunday with a win in Game 4 in Phoenix.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 4

Boston 4 Detroit 3

Texas 7 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 4 Houston 3

Athletics 4 Kansas City 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 12 St. Louis 1

Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 9 Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 7 Arizona 4

San Francisco 6 Colorado 3

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 10 Washington 9

Philadelphia 3 Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 Seattle 2

CFL

Montreal 38 Calgary 20

B.C. 27 Toronto 22

NHL Pre-Season

Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 4 Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 6 Carolina 5

Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 2

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 2

Vegas 2 San Jose 1

WNBA Playoffs – Best of 5 Semifinals

Las Vegas 84 Indiana 72 (Las Vegas leads series 2-1)

Phoenix 84 Minnesota 76 (Phoenix leads series 2-1)

Northern Super League

Toronto 1 Ottawa 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Women’s World Rugby Championship at London, England

Championship Final: Canada vs. England, 11 a.m.

Bronze Final: New Zealand vs. France, 7:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Sugano 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-3) at Toronto (Yesavage 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Boston (Early 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Kelly 12-9) at Cleveland (Allen 8-11), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Dana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 9-13) at Athletics (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (McGreevy 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-7), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-16) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-11), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Pérez 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 7-13), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 9-8) at San Diego (King 5-3), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-11) at Washington (Irvin 9-13), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Abel 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

CFL

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego FC, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Calgary at Montreal, noon

Vancouver at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Cavalry (Calgary) at Atletico (Ottawa), 1 p.m.

Pacific (Victoria) at Forge (Hamilton), 4 p.m.

NHL Pre-Season

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles at Dignity Health Arena, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.