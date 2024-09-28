Sports Roundup – September 28

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Pre-season Basketball, the X-Men crushed Mount Allison 122-53 in Sackville. Top scorer for St. FX was Bennett Grumbach with 25 points. In Windsor, Ontario, the X-Women fell 59-50 to the University of Windsor. Kristine Cooper had 15 points for the X-Women, who are in Toronto this afternoon at 2.

In exhibition Hockey, the X-Men were defeated 4-2 at home by Saint Mary’s, while the X-Women lost 2-1 on the road against Concordia. The X-Women play in Montreal tonight at 7 Atlantic time.

In action today, the X-Women Rugby squad take on UPEI in Charlottetown at 2 pm. In soccer, it’s the X-Women versus Saint Mary’s on the St. FX Field at 1, followed by the men at 3:15.

Junior B: At the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Antigonish Bulldogs thumped the Strait Pirates 7-2. Tonight, the Pirates face the Junior Miners in Membertou at 7:30.

Maritime League: The PC Weeks Crushers lost 8-3 to the Summerside Western Capitals.

U15: The Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League is hosting a tryout tournament in Antigonish this weekend. The Novas, out of Antigonish, and the WearWell Bombers, out of Pictou County, take on other teams from across the province, with games taking place at the Main arena and the auxiliary rink at the Keating Centre. The Novas and the Bombers play at the Auxillary rink this morning at 9:30, with the Bombers then taking on Halifax at 2 on the main Ice, while the Novas play Truro at 2:30 on the Auxillary. Play continues Sunday, with the Bombers play Dartmouth at 10:30, while the Novas play the Rangers at 12:30. The Bombers then play Truro at 3:30 while the Novas tangle with the Gulls at 5:30.

U18 Major: In Port Hood, the Weeks Majors face off with the CB West Islanders at 6 pm.

Maritime Major Female League: In a tournament this weekend at Saint Mary’s, the Northern Subway Selects shut out the Fundy Kracken 5-0. Today, the Selects face the Moncton Rockets at 10 am, then take on the Western Wolves this afternoon at 4.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Zach Collaros threw a career-high six touchdown passes to ignite the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a 55-27 victory over the visiting Edmonton Elks that extended their win streak to seven games and clinched a playoff spot for the eighth consecutive season. The explosion of points had the team’s third straight sellout crowd of 32,243 cheering wildly as the C-F-L West Division-leading Blue Bombers improved to 9-and-6. The Elks dropped to 5-and-10.

Xavier Edwards had the first three-triple game in the majors since 2014, Jonah Bride homered twice and the Miami Marlins set a season high in runs by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5. Edwards became the first Marlins player with three triples in a game and finished 4-for-6 with four R-B-Is and two runs scored. Ernie Clement homered for Toronto, while Vladimir Guerrero Junior went 2-for-4 with an R-B-I. He has 199 hits this season. The Jays have now dropped to 7-and-15 in September.

The Kansas City Royals have completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in major league history, clinching an A-L wild-card berth despite a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Royals matched a franchise record with 106 losses last season. Now, they are headed to the post-season for the first time since winning the 2015 World Series. The Minnesota Twins were eliminated from the wild-card race with a 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals and added three assists as the Minnesota Wild grounded the visiting Winnipeg Jets 8-5 in N-H-L pre-season action. Kirill Kaprizov had two power-play goals for the Wild, who scored seven goals in the second period to break open a tight game. In Seattle, the Kraken scored the game’s first three goals then hung on to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 in a game with only seven minor penalties.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. Towns is a four-time All-Star entering his 10th season.

The International Team is back in contention at the Presidents Cup golf tournament after sweeping Friday’s foursome matches at Royal Montreal. In Canadian results, Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario, and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario, posted a decisive 6-and-5 win over Americans Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau, while Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ontario, and Australian partner Adam Scott defeated Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa 5-and-4. The event is tied 5-5 heading into the weekend.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 32 B.C. 29 (OT)

Winnipeg 55 Edmonton 27

MLB

Interleague

Miami 15 Toronto 5

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 3 Kansas City 0

American League

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 5 Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 2 Boston 1

Baltimore 7 Minnesota 2

Texas 5 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2 Oakland 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 1 Cincinnati 0

Washington 9 Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 11 Colorado 4

Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 5 Arizona 3

St. Louis 6 San Francisco 3

NHL Pre-season

Seattle 3 Vancouver 1

Minnesota 8 Winnipeg 5

Vegas 5 Utah 2

Carolina 8 Florida 2

Detroit 2 Chicago 0

N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 1

Dallas 4 Colorado 2

Columbus 8 Washington 4

Buffalo 5 EHC Red Bull Munchen 0 (at Munich, Germany)

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Skenes 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 15-6), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Curry 1-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-7), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (Lopez 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

American League

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3) at Boston (Crawford 9-15), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-6) at Cleveland (Lively 13-9), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 8-7) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-14) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-13), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 7-9) at Seattle (Woo 8-3), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Martinez 10-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-12), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-7) at Washington (Gore 10-12), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 8-8) at San Francisco (Snell 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 10-9) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

NHL Pre-season

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles at Ontario, Calif., 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

MLS

San Jose at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.