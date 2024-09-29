Sports Roundup – September 29

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men Soccer team continued their unbeaten streak with a convincing 5-0 win at home over the visiting Saint Mary’s Huskies. Player of the game Kyle Cordeiro had two goals and an assist in the win, which moves St. FX’s record to 5-0-2. On the women’s side, four goals in the second half drove the Huskies to a 4-2 come from behind win over the X-Women, who record is now 3-3-1. This afternoon, the teams host Memorial at St. FX Field: the women at 1, the men at 3:15.

In rugby, the UPEI Panthers put up a valiant second-half fight but ultimately fell 26-12 to the X-Women after conceding 21 points in the first half. The X-Women are just one point behind the Panthers, with a record of 4-1-1, while UPEI are 5-1-0.

In pre-season play, the X-Women Basketball squad defeated Toronto Metropolitan 82-44. At a tournament hosted by Concordia, the X-Women Hockey team doubled Montreal 2-1. They will face off with Concordia at 1:30.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates lost in overtime 3-2 to the Membertou Junior Miners. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians host Membertou at the Wellness Centre at 6:30, and the Bulldogs take on Brookfield at the Arena at 7:30.

U15: The tryout tournament continues today at the Antigonish Arena and the Keating Centre auxiliary rink. Play begins at 9 am at the Arena with Cape Breton vs the Hurricanes. The Wearwell Bombers’ first match is against Dartmouth at 10:30, then in the afternoon they’ll take on Truro at 3:30. Both games are at the Arena. On the Auxiliary ice, the Novas face off against the Rangers at 12:30, and later it’s the Gulls in the final game of the tournament at 5:30.

U18 Major: In the first game of a home-and-home, the CB West Islanders doubled the Weeks Majors 4-2 in Port Hood. The teams meet again at 3 today at the Wellness Centre.

Maritime Major Female League: At Saint Mary’s University, the Northern Selects have only allowed one goal in the three games they have played so far in their tournament: Saturday began with a 4-0 shutout of the Moncton Rockets, and was followed by a 5-1 victory over the Western Wolves. The Selects look to go undefeated as they take 0n the Western Flames at 3 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a C-F-L record-tying eight field goals to lift the Toronto Argonauts to a 37-31 win over the league-leading Montreal Alouettes. Toronto, which improved to 8-and-7, earned its second win in three contests this season against Montreal. The Argos moved to within one point of second-place Ottawa in the East Division, and four points ahead of the last-place Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders took over second place in the C-F-L’s West Division with a 29-16 win over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks. The Roughriders moved a point three points back of the West-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers and one point ahead of the B-C Lions. Kicker Brett Lauther led Saskatchewan’s offence with seven field goals. Ottawa remains second in the East.

Raphael Lavoie scored at 17:07 of the third period and lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 N-H-L pre-season win over the visiting Seattle Kraken. The Oilers snapped a three-game losing skid in the process. In Calgary, Ryan Lomberg had a goal and assist as the Flames beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-2. The Flames have four wins and an overtime loss in five pre-season games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs got two goals from Nicholas Robertson and edged the host Montreal Canadiens 2-1. The Canadiens lost newly acquired forward Patrik Laine early in the first due to a knee-on-knee hit with a pair of Leafs’ defenders. He was helped off the ice by teammates.

Prince Owusu scored on a first-half penalty to give Toronto F-C the lead, but Jonathan Dean’s goal in the 84th minute allowed the host Chicago Fire to salvage a 1-1 M-L-S draw. In Montreal, Josef Martinez scored two second-half goals and Caden Clark added anotherone as the hosts defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0. And in Vancouver, Brian White scored an early goal for the playoff-clinching Whitecaps but the hosts had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers, who got a goal from Jonathan Rodriguez.

Scottie Scheffler delivered big shots late in two matches, and Patrick Cantlay capped off a strong recovery by living up to his “Patty Ice” reputation with a clutch birdie in the dark that gave the Americans an 11-7 lead over the International team on a long day at the Presidents Cup in Montreal on Saturday. A score of 15-and-a-half is needed to win the event. The Internationals have lost nine straight Presidents Cups.

Rachel Homan’s curling team is a win away from defending its PointsBet Invitational women’s title. Homan beat Kaitlyn Lawes 10-5 in Saturday’s semifinal to extend her winning streak to 11 this season. Homan, the reigning Canadian and world champion, will meet Kayla Skrlik’s Calgary foursome in today’s final. Skrlik beat Winnipeg’s Kate Cameron 10-4 to advance to the women’s final. In the men’s semifinals, Brad Gushue edged Jordan McDonald 9-7 and Mike McEwen defeated Brad Jacobs 10-3. Gushue and McEwen will play in the final.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 29 Ottawa 16

Toronto 37 Montreal 31

MLB

Interleague

Miami 8 Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 9 N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 2 Kansas City 1

American League

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 2

Houston 4 Cleveland 3

Baltimore 9 Minnesota 2

Texas 9 L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 7 Oakland 6 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 0

Washington 6 Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 6 St. Louis 5

Milwaukee 6 N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 13 Colorado 2

San Diego 5 Arizona 0

NHL Pre-season

Toronto 2 Montreal 1

Edmonton 5 Seattle 4

Calgary 4 Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3 Anaheim 2

Columbus 6 Buffalo 3

St. Louis 3 Chicago 2

Nashville 6 Tampa Bay 0

Florida 5 Carolina 4 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

MLS

CF Montreal 3 San Jose 0

Toronto FC 1 Chicago 1

Vancouver 1 Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Cincinnati 1

Columbus 2 D.C. United 2

Charlotte FC 1 Miami 1

New England 1 Nashville 0

New York City FC 5 New York 1

Atlanta 1 Philadelphia 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Austin FC 2

Orlando City 3 FC Dallas 1

Minnesota 3 Colorado 0

St. Louis 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

Seattle 1 Houston 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NFL

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New England at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Falter 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-7) at Boston (Priester 2-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 4-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.

American League

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Suarez 8-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-8), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-10) at Detroit (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Gusto 0-0) at Cleveland (Sandlin 8-0), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 8-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-12), 3:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Nola 13-8) at Washington (Irvin 10-13), 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-0) at San Francisco (Birdsong 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Banda 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-10), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 9-5) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-1), 3:20 p.m.

NHL Pre-season

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado

WNBA Semifinals – Game 1

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.