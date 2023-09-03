Sports Roundup – September 3

LOCAL SPORTS

In Football, the X-Men remain undefeated after a 23-6 victory over the Acadia Axemen in Wolfville. St. FX held a slim lead going into the final quarter, but scored two touchdowns to seal the game. X-Men Quarterback Silas Fagnan was 18-for-28 with 268 yards, and rushed for one touchdown. Malcolm Bussey led on the ground with 99 yards, and had 72 receiving yards. The X-Men will try to make it 3-0 on the season as they face the Mount Allison Mounties on Saturday.

A pair of wins on the Soccer pitch as St. FX hosted Université de Moncton. The X-Women began their regular season with a decisive 8-0 victory over the visiting Aigles Bleues. Amanda Smith was named St. FX player of the game, scoring twice in the match. Then, the X-Men made the most of a free kick in the first half and held on for a 1-0 win. St. FX defender Luke Green was named player of the game for the home side. The teams are back at St. FX Stadium this afternoon to take on UNB, beginning with the women at 1 pm.

In pre-season play, the CB West Islanders picked up a 4-3 shoot-out win over the Pictou Weeks Majors at the Wellness Centre. The teams play again today at 4:30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays blew a 5-0 lead and dropped an 8-7 decision to the Colorado Rockies. Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three R-B-Is on his bobblehead night as the lowly Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 games. Kevin Kiermaier homered and Whit Merrifield and Santiago Espinal had two hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who remain one-and-a-half games behind Texas for the third and final A-L wild-card playoff berth.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Junior threw three touchdown passes against his former team as the B-C Lions defeated the Montreal Alouettes 34-25. The Lions, who snapped a two-game losing skid, improved to 8-and-4, while the Alouettes slipped to 6-and-5. Adams, who threw for more than 300 yards, was traded from the Als to the Lions midway through the 2022 season.

The visiting Columbus Crew got three goals from Cucho Hernandez, including two in the first half, to trip C-F Montreal 4-2 in Major League Soccer action. Meanwhile, Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick in the 60th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps settled for a 1-1 draw with New York City F-C at Yankee Stadium. The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five road matches.

A pair of Canadians advanced to the third round of the U-S Open women’s doubles tourney. Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand partner Erin Routliffe, and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Quebec, and American teammate Taylor Townsend won their second-round matches.

Canada’s unbeaten ride at the NORCECA senior women’s Volleyball Continental Championship came to a halt in Quebec City when the Dominican Republic won the best-of-five semifinal matchup 3-1. The Dominican Republic will play the United States in Sunday’s championship. The U-S squad defeated Cuba in the other semifinal. Canada plays Cuba in the third-place final today.

Alex Palou has been on cruise control all season as he’s chased a second IndyCar championship in three years. So the math headed into Sunday’s penultimate race of the season is clear. A podium finish at Portland International Raceway means Palou wins the title no matter what happens with Scott Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and the only other driver who can claim the championship.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 34 Montreal 25

MLB

Interleague

Colorado 8 Toronto 7

Seattle 8 N.Y. Mets 7

Baltimore 7 Arizona 3

American League

Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 Houston 4

Minnesota 9 Texas 7 (10 innings)

Boston 9 Kansas City 5

Cleveland 7 Tampa Bay 6 (11 innings)

Detroit 10 Chicago White Sox 0

National League

Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 2 (10 innings)

Miami 11 Washington 5

Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 7 Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 6

San Diego 6 San Francisco 1

FIBA Basketball World Cup Classification Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

France 87 Cote d’Ivoire 77

Lebanon 81 Iran 73

At Manila, Philippines

South Sudan 101 Angola 78

Philippines 96 China 75

New Zealand 88 Egypt 86

Mexico 93 Jordan 80

At Okinawa, Japan

Finland 90 Venezuela 75

Japan 80 Campe Verde 71

MLS

Vancouver 1 New York City FC 1

Columbus 4 CF Montreal 2

Portland 2 Seattle 2

D.C. United 4 Chicago 0

Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 0

Austin FC 2 New England 2

Atlanta 2 FC Dallas 2

Sporting Kansas City 2 St. Louis City 1

Charlotte FC 1 Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 0

Houston 0 L.A. Galaxy 0

Minnesota 1 San Jose 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

FIBA Basketball World Cup Second Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Brazil vs. Latvia, 2:45 a.m.

Spain vs. Canada, 6:30 a.m.

At Manila, Philippines

Italy vs. Puerto Rico, 1 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

Greece vs. Montenegro, 1:40 a.m.

United States vs. Lithuania, 5:40 a.m.

At Okinawa, Japan

Australia vs. Georgia, 3:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Slovenia, 4:10 a.m.

MLB

Interleague

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-13), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Detroit (Skubal 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6) at Oakland (Muller 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Cleveland (Curry 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Houston (Javier 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 2-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-12) at Washington (Gray 7-11), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-13) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 8-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-5) at San Diego (Lugo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.