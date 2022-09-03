Sports Roundup – September 3

LOCAL SPORTS

In their final pre-season exhibition game of the season, the Saint Mary’s Huskies and the X-Men battled to a 1-1 draw in a Friday afternoon match at St. FX Stadium. The X-Men open AUS regular season play next Friday at home, kicking off at 7:15pm against Acadia.

Today, the X-Women Rugby team host a pre-season exhibition tournament at St. FX Stadium. It begins at 10:30 am with the X-Women vs Acadia, followed by the X-Women vs Saint Mary’s at 11:30am. The tournament concludes with the Huskies vs the Axewomen at 12:30.

X-Women Soccer vs Cape Breton, 1pm at St. FX Stadium in pre-season exhibition

Richmond is hosting the U15 Tier 1 Provincial Baseball championship this weekend: today, Richmond faces Sydney at 9am, then plays Dartmouth at 2:30 pm. Both games are at the Petit de Grat Field. Games are also being played in Louisdale.

NS U16 AAA League: Cabot Highlanders host the Jets at 6pm at Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NS U18 Major League Pre-season: CB West Islanders vs Pictou County Majors at the Wellness Centre, opening face-off 11 am.

Maritime Hockey League Pre-Season: Pictou County Weeks Crushers 5 Amherst Ramblers 4 (SO) in Amherst.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Serena Williams has lost what could be the last match of her transcendent tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated from the U-S Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world she is preparing to retire. She has remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would be her final tournament.

The Ottawa Redblacks earned their first set of back-to-back wins this season by way of a 38-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes. Q-B Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown, while backup Q-B Caleb Evans added a rushing touchdown. Montreal’s Trevor Harris threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

Alek Manoah struck out six in just over seven innings, Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. Santiago Espinal opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a two-run double in the victory. It was the first of a 10-game road trip for the Blue Jays who sit in third in the American League East and hold the final A-L wild card spot.

Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a seventh-inning two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the A-L East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory. It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15-and-a-half game advantage continue to evaporate. Springs gave up four hits and three walks, along with seven strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings.

Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3. Alonso’s high drive to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and his 106 R-B-Is are 18 short of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006. Eduardo Escobar hit his first homer since July 26 and drove in three runs for New York.

Ryan Kreidler scored twice in his major league debut including the go-ahead run on pinch-hitter Harold Castro’s seventh-inning single and the Detroit Tigers edged the Kansas City Royals 5-4. Kreidler was promoted from Triple-A Toledo this week and drew two walks. Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Willi Castro had three hits including a solo homer. Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 38 Montreal 24

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 0

American League

Baltimore 5 Oakland 2

Detroit 5 Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 6 Cleveland 1

Boston 9 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 7 Washington 3

Atlanta 8 Miami 1

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 13 Philadelphia 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Women’s World Hockey Championship

Semifinals at Herning, Denmark

Czechia vs. United States, 8 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Canada, noon

Placement round at Frederikshavn, Denmark

Finland vs. Hungary, 6 a.m.

Japan vs. Sweden, 10 a.m.

MLB

Interleague

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

American League

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Civale 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 14-7), 9:10 p.m.

MLS

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.