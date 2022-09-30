Sports Roundup – September 30

Ryan Donato scored the game-winning goal with just 40 seconds remaining in overtime to cap the Seattle Kraken’s 4-3 comeback victory over the Vancouver Canucks tonight in pre-season action. Vancouver went up 3-1 in the opening period courtesy of Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored twice, and Tanner Pearson. Kole Lind and John Hayden scored in the third to tie things up for the Kraken before Donato’s heroics.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov cruised into the Korea Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native fired six aces and broke on four out of 10 chances in the match. He also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Shapovalov will next face Jenson Brooksby tomorrow.

Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodon struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 tonight to complete a three-game sweep. Austin Wynns and Wilmer Flores also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the eighth straight time. The Giants have won four games in a row and nine of their last 10.

Avisail Garcia came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final National League wild-card spot. The Phillies lost their fifth straight earlier today, a 2-0 defeat to the Cubs in Chicago.

The first-place New York Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Alvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction. The 20-year-old Alvarez is rated the Number 1 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com, which reported his promotion earlier.

Joe Burrow tossed a late two-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami. The game was marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was chased down and slammed to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries. Vonn Bell’s interception off backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.

Thursday’s Scoreboard

NHL pre-season

Carolina 5 Florida 2

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 4 Montreal 3

St. Louis 4 Columbus 2

Minnesota 5 Dallas 2

Nashville 2 Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Major League Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

Detroit 10 Kansas City 3

Boston 5 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 2

Seattle 10 Texas 9 (11 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Philadelphia 0

Miami 4 Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2

San Francisco 6 Colorado 4

NFL

Cincinnati 27 Miami 15

Friday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

Canadian Football League

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at British Columbia, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Pre-Season

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA Pre-Season

Golden State at Washington, 6 a.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.