Sports Roundup – September 30

LOCAL SPORTS

Team Atlantic and the four Atlantic Canadian hockey branches have unveiled the official roster of players and team staff representing the region at this year’s National Women’s Under-18 Championship in Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South, N.L., from Nov. 2–8. Twenty players have been named to the Team Atlantic roster, which will represent Hockey New Brunswick, Hockey Nova Scotia, Hockey PEI, and Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador at this year’s national championship. Nova Scotians named to the team include defender Lexi MacIntyre of Westville, and forwards Kendall Doiron of Boylston, Hali Rose MacLean of Antigonish, and Summer MacLean of Port Hood.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Bo Nix threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns and the defence recorded three sacks as the Denver Broncos improved to 2-and-2 with a 28-3 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, who slipped to 2-and-2, could only produce a 26-yard field goal from Evan McPherson on offence.

Darren Waller had a pair of touchdown catches in his first N-F-L game in nearly two years, and Tua Tagovailoa threw for 177 yards to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, 27-21 over the visiting New York Jets. The Dolphins lost star receiver Tyreek Hill to what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the third quarter. The Dolphins are 1-and-3 while the Jets fell to 0-and-4.

Shohei Ohtani could make his post-season pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers if their N-L Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds goes to a deciding third game. L-A manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani is “probably” the Game Three starter at Dodger Stadium. The two-way superstar never made the playoffs during six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani finished the regular season with a career-high 55 homers.

Matvei Gridin and Morgan Frost each scored in the shootout and the visiting Calgary Flames edged the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in N-H-L pre-season action at Climate Pledge Arena. Gridin and Berkley Catton scored in regulation time for their respective teams. Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf stopped 35 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime, and three of four shots in the shootout.

The Anaheim Ducks scored three second-period goals in under three minutes and then hung on to beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 3-2 in N-H-L pre-season play. Cutter Gauthier, Radko Gudas and Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks, while Pavol Regenda and Adam Gaudette replied for the Sharks.

Alex Ovechkin, who will begin his 21st N-H-L season next month with the Washington Capitals, participated in full-contact practice on Monday. The 40-year-old Ovechkin, who has a record 897 regular-season goals, continued his road back from a lower-body injury. He is expected to play in the team’s regular-season opener on October 8th against the visiting Boston Bruins.

Monday’s Scoreboard

NFL

Denver 28 Cincinnati 3

Miami 27 N.Y. Jets 21

NHL pre-season

Calgary 2 Seattle 1 (SO)

Pittsburgh 2 Detroit 1

Anaheim 3 San Jose 2

Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 Boston 2 (SO)

Tuesday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB Playoffs Wild Card Round | Best-of-three series

American League

Detroit (Skubal 13-6) at Cleveland (Williams 12-5), 1:08 p.m. (Start of series)

Boston (Crochet 18-5) at New York (Fried 19-5), 6:08 p.m. (Start of series)

National League

San Diego (Pivetta 13-5) at Chicago (Boyd 14-8), 3:08 p.m. (Start of series)

Cincinnati (greene 7-4) at Los Angeles (Snell 5-4), 9:08 p.m. (Start of series)

WNBA Playoff Semifinals | Best-of-five series

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

NHL Pre-Season

Montreal vs. Ottawa at Videotron Centre, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Kia Center, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Utah at Idaho Central Arena, 9 p.m.