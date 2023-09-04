Sports Roundup – September 4

LOCAL SPORTS

In Soccer, the X-Women made it a double win weekend with a 2-1 victory over the visiting UNB Reds Sunday afternoon. A pair of second half goals by the X-Women earned them the come-from-behind victory. Amanda Smith picked up her second consecutive player of the game honour for St. FX, rounding out a three-goal weekend. On the Men’s side, UNB got the 2-1 come from behind victory over the X-Men. The Reds scored goals five minutes apart early in the second half to erase a 1-0 deficit to take the win. Kyle Cordeiro was named player of the game for St. FX. Both squads will be in Sydney this Saturday to play the CBU Capers.

The X-Women Rugby team went undefeated at a pre-season AUS tournament at Acadia. In the first game, the blue and white defeated the Acadia ‘B’ team by a 29-0 margin. Their second shutout of the day was a decisive 37-0 win over Saint Mary’s. The third and final game featured the X-Women and Acadia’s ‘A’ squad and was a close scoring affair, with St. FX coming out on top, 14-12. The regular season begins Saturday afternoon, as the X-Women host Saint Mary’s at St. FX Stadium.

The CB West Islanders went 1-1 with the Pictou Weeks Majors in a pair of pre-season games. On Saturday, the Islanders won 4-3 in a shooutout on Saturday at the Wellness Centre, but the Weeks Majors answered with a 2-1 victory in Port Hawkesbury.

In the Maritime Hockey League, The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Summerside today at 1 for an exhibition game.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The air quality was poor in Regina, but the football was superb. The Saskatchewan Roughriders edged the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 32-30 in an overtime thriller at sold-out Mosaic Stadium. The Riders improved to 6-and-5 with the win, while the Blue Bombers slipped to 9-and-3. The C-F-L West Division rivals go at it again next Saturday in Winnipeg.

Whit Merrifield and Ernie Clement hit back-to-back singles with two out in the top of the ninth inning to snap a 5-5 tie and lift the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-5 rain-delayed win over the Colorado Rockies. Vladimir Guerrero Junior and Spencer Horwitz hit home runs for the Jays, while closer Jordan Romano recorded his 32nd save. The Jays open a three-game series in Oakland on Monday with the Athletics.

Prized rookie Jasson Dominguez hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning to help New York win 6-1 and complete a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros. Houston’s weekend slide came after a five-game winning streak and it left the Astros a game behind the first-place Seattle Mariners and tied for second with the Texas Rangers in a tight A-L West race.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Quebec, could be headed toward a Canadian showdown at the U-S Open. Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals on Sunday. Ottawa’s Gabrielle Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe, who used to represent Canada, will face Czechia’s Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova today. Fernandez and Townsend play the winner of that match.

Chanettee Wannasaen shattered the tournament scoring record en route to the Portland Classic title. The Thailand teenager became the first Monday qualifier to win on the L-P-G-A Tour since 2015. She finished with a 26-under 262 total for her first L-P-G-A Tour win. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario, was the last Monday qualifier to win, taking the same Portland event in 2015. Henderson finished tied for 40th on Sunday.

Alex Palou is a two-time IndyCar champion with Chip Ganassi Racing following a dominant run Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Palou earned his fifth win of the season to lock up the title with one weekend remaining in the 17-race schedule. It is the first time in IndyCar the championship has been settled before the finale since the late Dan Wheldon won in 2005.

Sunday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 32 Winnipeg 30 (OT)

FIBA Basketball World Cup Second Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada 88 Spain 85

Latvia 104 Brazil 84

At Manila, Philippines

Lithuania 110 United States 104

Italy 73 Puerto Rico 57

Serbia 112 Dominican Republic 79

Montenegro 73 Greece 69

At Okinawa, Japan

Australia 100 Georgia 84

Germany 100 Slovenia 71

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7 Colorado 5

N.Y. Mets 6 Seattle 3

Boston 7 Kansas City 3

Baltimore 8 Arizona 5

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 1

Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6 Minnesota 5

Oakland 10 L.A. Angels 6

National League

Chicago Cubs 15 Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 2

Miami 6 Washington 4

St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 3 Atlanta 1

San Diego 4 San Francisco 0

MLS

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

Miami 3 Los Angeles FC 1

Monday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Hamilton, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (France 10-5) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 9-10) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-8) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lopez 9-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.