Sports Roundup – September 4

LOCAL SPORTS

Hockey Exhibition:

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders host the Jets at Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 5 pm.

U18 Majors: Pictou Weeks Majors host the CB West Islanders at 10am at the Wellness Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Two struggling teams and two struggling quarterbacks met as Vernon Adams Junior and his Montreal Alouettes faced Matt Nichols and the host Ottawa Redblacks. Something had to give and it was no contest. Adams threw four touchdown passes and Nichols never made it to the second quarter as the Alouettes blew out the Redblacks 51-29.

The Blue Jays pulled out an 11-10 win over the Oakland Athletics on Marcus Semien’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth against his ex-team. Semien’s blast came after Lourdes Gurriel Junior hit a tying grand slam in the eighth. Trailing 8-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Blue Jays tied with by scoring six runs off Lou Trivino and Yusmeiro Petit.

Kyle Schwarber led off with a homer and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh as the Boston Red Sox beat Cleveland, 8-5. Hunter Renfroe added a two-run homer in Boston’s third straight win, which increases its lead over Oakland to three games for the second A-L wild card. The Blue Jays remain five games back of the Red Sox.

The U-S Open continues without the defending women’s champion. Naomi Osaka repeatedly smashed her racket to the court, smacked a ball into the crowd, hid under a towel and imploded over the final two sets in a loss to 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the third round at Flushing Meadows. It’s the biggest win ever for Fernandez, who is into the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime nearly blew a two-set lead before ousting Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the men’s draw at the U-S Open. The 12th-seeded Aliassime had his serve working for him early and often to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row. Auger-Aliassime fired 27 aces in the five-set thriller, while Bautista Agut had just two.

The N-H-L reportedly plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for COVID-19 as part of protocols for the upcoming season. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they can’t take part in hockey activities. Those who are fully vaccinated will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated.

Friday’s Games

CFL

Montreal 51 Ottawa 29

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 Oakland 10

Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 3

Boston 8 Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 3 (11 innings)

L.A. Angels 3 Texas 2

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 5

Miami 10 Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 2 (10 innings)

Colorado 4 Atlanta 3

St. Louis 15 Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 2 (11 innings)

Interleague

Seattle 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)

Houston 6 San Diego 3

Detroit 15 Cincinnati 5

MLS

Nashville 3 New York City FC 1

New England 1 Philadelphia 0

Portland 2 Houston 0

Los Angeles FC 4 Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berrios 9-7), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-1) at Kansas City (Hernandez 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suarez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Marquez 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

MLS

Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.