Sports Roundup – September 5

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS Exhibition:

St. FX Women’s Rugby team split up to defeat two teams at home: One squad defeated St. Mary’s 15-5, and the other outscored Acadia 29-26.

Two shut outs in Soccer, as the X-Men defeated Cape Breton 1-0, while the X-Women blanked Cape Breton 3-0.

Hockey Exhibition:

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders defeated the Jets 4-2. The teams face off again in Membertou today at 3.

U18 Major: The Pictou Weeks Majors shut out the CB West Islanders 3-0. Today the Islanders travel to Membertou to play the Rush at 1pm.

Good news for race fans – while the IWK 250 won’t take place, Riverside Speedway is hosting a day of racing on Saturday. The cars and stars of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will race in the Toromont Cat 150, which will see local favourite Donald Chisholm in the popular Cat Car for Kids. The event will be a fundraiser for the IWK Foundation. The NAPA Sportsman Series will race in the Henry’s AUTOPRO 75. With the province still in Phase 4 of the Reopening Plan, the facility will be operating with COVID restrictions in place and limited capacity. Tickets will be available online soon at Riverside Speedway dot ca.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Shohei Ohtani led the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. The two-way sensation hit his major league-leading 43rd home run to a chorus of “M-V-P” chants from the crowd. Ohtani needs four more homers to match the franchise record of 47 set by Troy Glaus in 2000.

Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6. C-J Cron also homered for the Rockies. The Braves remain two games in front of the Philadelphia Phillies atop the National League East division.

Denis Shapovalov failed to join three other Canadians in the fourth round at the U-S Open. The tennis player from Richmond Hill, Ontario lost in straight sets to unseeded Lloyd Harris of South Africa. The Canadians still standing in singles action are Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Shelby Rogers rallied to upset women’s number-one tennis player Ash Barty at the U-S Open. Rogers came all the way back from down 5-2 in the third set to force a tiebreaker and win. She is the last American left in the women’s draw. Barty had not dropped a single set in the tournament.

The Whitecaps are inching their way toward a Major League Soccer playoff position. Vancouver is one point behind Portland and Salt Lake for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference after a 2-1 win over Austin F-C. The `Caps have won four straight games in M-L-S and are unbeaten in 10 league matches.

The Colorado Rapids made it seven games without a loss in M-L-S following their 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. Substitute Dominique Badji scored the winner in the 89th minute – less than two minutes after coming into the game. The Rapids jumped into second in the Western Conference.

Saturday’s Games

MLB

American League

Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 10 Oakland 8

Tampa Bay 11 Minnesota 4

Boston 4 Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 10 Kansas City 7

L.A. Angels 4 Texas 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 11 Washington 9 (1st game)

Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (2nd game)

Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 6

Miami 3 Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 0

Colorado 7 Atlanta 6

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Cincinnati 7 Detroit 4

Seattle 8 Arizona 5

San Diego 10 Houston 2

MLS

Vancouver 2 Austin FC 1

Orlando City 3 Columbus 2

Miami 1 Cincinnati 0

Real Salt Lake 3 FC Dallas 2

Colorado 1 San Jose 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg vs Saskatchewan, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Akin 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Toronto (Ray 10-5), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 9-4) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Patino 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-9), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at Colorado (Feltner 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.