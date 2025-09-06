Sports Roundup – September 6

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Rugby team, ranked ninth in the nation, opened their AUS regular season in commanding fashion, dropping the UPEI Panthers 45-7 Friday night. STFX opened the scoring early, with Jillian Griffith was STFX Player of the game, scoring two tries and 16 points overall. Jessie Penney also scored two tries in the match.

In Halifax, the X-Women Soccer team fought the Saint Mary’s Huskies to a 4-4 draw, while the X-Men defeated their Huskies opponents 6-1.

Today, the X-Men & X-Women Cross Country teams are in Fredericton for the UNB Invitational, while at St. FX Stadium it’s the X-Men Football Home Opener vs Mount Allison at 2.

Junior B: Bulldogs vs Scotians are in Pre-season action, 7:30 tonight at the Wellness Centre.

Maritime League: Pictou County Weeks Crushers picked up their first win of the pre-season in Truro, defeating the Bearcats 5-4. Tonight, the Crushers face off with the Ramblers in Amherst, puck drops 7 pm.

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders host the Fundy Thunder in exhibition play at the Keating Centre – game time is 1 pm.

U18 Major: In pre-season play, the CB West Islanders face off with the Rush in Membertou at 3 pm, followed by the Weeks Majors playing Steele Subaru in Dartmouth at 7:45 pm.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects begin their regular season in HRM taking on the Surge at the RBC Centre at 11 am.

The year-end Labatts Slo-pitch Tournament is taking place today and Sunday at the Lower South River ball fields.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Montreal Canadiens legend Ken Dryden has died after a battle with cancer. The legendary goaltender won six Stanley Cup championships with the Bleu Blanc et Rouge in the 1970s. He was also part of the team that took on and defeated a fearsome Soviet club at the 1972 summit series. Dryden retired young, then became a lawyer, author, N-H-L executive and federal cabinet minister. Prime Minister Mark Carney, taking to social media this morning to share his condolences, saying — quote — “Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country.” Dryden was 78.

With the B-C Lions up 33-27, Sean Whyte attempted to pad the Lions’ lead with 42 seconds left in the game. But after making all four of his previous field goals, he missed a 46-yard attempt and the Ottawa Redblacks put together a late drive to knock off the C-F-L visitors 34-33. Dustin Crum connected with Eugene Lewis for a T-D with 17 seconds left as the Redblacks improved to 4-and-8, while the Leos slipped to 5-and-7.

Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns, leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27-21 N-F-L victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The win snaps a seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs. Herbert’s performance included a crucial 19-yard run late in the game. Injuries impact both teams, with the Chiefs losing receiver Xavier Worthy early and the Chargers’ Denzel Perryman leaving in the third quarter.

Breanna Stewart had 24 points and seven rebounds, Leonie Fiebich scored 21 points, and the visiting New York Liberty edged the Seattle Storm 84-76 in W-N-B-A action. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Skylar Diggins chipped in with 14 points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, trying to reach his first major singles final, came up short as he lost to the world’s top-ranked Jannik Sinner of Italy in a four-set match that took three hours, 20 minutes to play. The Canadian had eliminated number three Alexander Zverev, the eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur, and number 15 Andrey Rublev en route to the U-S Open’s final four in New York City. Sinner will play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in Sunday’s final.

Novak Djokovic says he wants to keep striving to claim a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, but it’s hard to compete with someone as talented and young as Carlos Alcaraz in best-of-five-set matches. The 38-year-old Djokovic lost to the 22-year-old Alcaraz in three sets in the U-S Open semifinal. It was the fourth time in four 2025 Slam events that Djokovic reached the semifinals.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 34 B.C. 33

NFL at Sao Paulo, Brazil

L.A. Chargers 27 Kansas City 21

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 5

Texas 4 Houston 3 (12 innings)

Cleveland 7 Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 2 Minnesota 1

Athletics 10 L.A. Angels 4

National League

Chicago Cubs 11 Washington 5

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 3 San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 9 Miami 3

San Francisco 8 St. Louis 2

Interleague

Arizona 10 Boston 5

Baltimore 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 4 Seattle 1

WNBA

Atlanta 104 Los Angeles 85

Indiana 97 Chicago 77

New York 84 Seattle 76

Canadian Premier League

York United 3 Cavalry (Calgary) 1

Valour (Winnipeg) 5 Vancouver FC 2

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Bassitt 11-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 12-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-11) at Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 10-7) at Texas (deGrom 11-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Kolek 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-10), 9:38 p.m.

National League

Washington (Lord 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-11), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-13), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 12-9), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-13), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Toronto at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Halifax Wanderers at Hamilton Forge, 4 p.m.

Pacific (Victoria) at Ottawa Atletico, 7 p.m.