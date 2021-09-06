Sports Roundup – September 6

LOCAL SPORTS

Hockey Exhibition:

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders picked up another victory, outscoring the Jets 4-1 in Membertou.

U18 Major: CB West Islanders doubled the Rush 4-2.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Blue Bombers continue to prove they have one of the best defences in the C-F-L. Winnipeg held the Roughriders to 258 yards of offence in a 23-8 victory. The Bombers defence also forced three interceptions from Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo. Winnipeg improved to 4-and-1 on the season.

The San Francisco Giants wrapped up their key weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-4 win to take the N-L West lead. Steven Duggar hit a tiebreaking two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day. Dodgers star Albert Pujols hit his 678th career homer.

Not even a hostile crowd at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium could throw Felix Auger-Aliassime off his tennis game. The Canadian overcame American Frances Tiafoe – and the loud crowd – to punch his ticket to the U-S Open quarterfinal. Auger-Aliassime defeated Tiafoe in four sets. The match lasted three hours 24 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest male quarterfinalist at the U-S Open since 1963. The 18-year-old from Spain reached the final eight at Flushing Meadows by beating qualifier Peter Gojowczyk of Germany. Alcaraz faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Cyle Larin is doing his part to try to end Canada’s long World Cup drought. Larin scored in the 62nd minute to help Canada earn a 1-1 draw against the United States in CONCACAF qualifying. It was his 20th international goal and ninth of this qualifying cycle. Canada’s lone World Cup appearance was in 1986.

Denny Hamlin opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a victory in the Southern 500. Hamlin won for the first time this season. Kyle Larson was second for the third straight time racing at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Sunday’s Games

CFL

Winnipeg 23 Saskatchewan 8

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Oakland 0

Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 11 Boston 5

Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 13 Washington 6

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3 (10 innings)

Atlanta 9 Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 11 Pittsburgh 8

San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Detroit 4 Cincinnati 1

San Diego 4 Houston 3

Seattle 10 Arizona 4 (11 innings)

CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifying at Nashville, Tenn.

Canada 1 U.S. 1

Monday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto vs Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Edmonton vs Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-2), 9:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:35 p.m.