Sports Roundup – September 7

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: A split for the St. FX soccer teams in Cape Breton, where the X-Men defeated the Capers 3-2, while the X-Women fell 2-0.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders pulled out a win in Overtime 6-5 over the Hunters in Port Hawkesbury.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs host the Strait Pirates in a pre-season contest at the Keating Centre Main Rink – face-off is 8 tonight.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers take on the Ramblers in Amherst tonight – puck drops at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

It was promoted in Regina as a Labour Day Classic, and Sunday’s game lived up to the hype. The Saskatchewan Roughriders edged the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers 32-26 in overtime as Tommy Stevens scored his third major of the game in the extra session. The Bombers forced O-T when quarterback Zach Collaros completed a short T-D pass to Dorian Singer on the final play of regulation. The Riders improved to 8-and-4, while the Blue Bombers slipped to 6-and-6.

The Toronto Blue Jays have won two series and four of six games on their current road trip. They open a three-game series today against the Athletics in West Sacramento, California, trailing the Cleveland Guardians by one game for the third and final A-L wild-card berth. The Jays, who lost 6-1 to the host Kansas City Royals on Sunday, had their four-game win streak halted.

Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain made getting back to the quarterfinals at the U-S Open look easy. The top-ranked Sabalenka solved some early struggles to hold serve and overpower American Taylor Townsend. Alcaraz also advanced in straight sets, beating American Tommy Paul.

The Calgary Wild continue to play the role of spoiler in their second Northern Super League season. The last-place Wild, with only two wins in 19 games, extended their unbeaten streak to six matches on Sunday by holding host A-F-C Toronto to a scoreless draw. The single point prevented Toronto from moving into second place in the six-team women’s league. The Montreal Roses lead with 37 points, followed by the Ottawa Rapid with 33 and A-F-C Toronto with 32.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election despite growing calls for him to step down as the head of world soccer’s governing body. Infantino has faced increasing pressure after his controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup was met with a furious backlash. But FIFA said Sunday he plans to stand again in next year’s elections for a final term in office.

The United States faced its stiffest challenge in nearly two decades in the women’s FIBA World Cup and escaped with a 55-52 win over Italy thanks to a few late baskets. It was the fewest points the Americans had scored in a World Cup win since they beat Australia 42-38 in 1967. The U-S has won 32 straight World Cup games dating to a loss to Russia in the 2006 semifinals.

Sunday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 32 Winnipeg 26 (OT)

MLB

American League

Kansas City 6 Toronto 1

Cleveland 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)

Texas 8 Tampa Bay 6

Boston 3 Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 10 Minnesota 1

Seattle 2 Athletics 0

National League

Miami 10 Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 12 Milwaukee 8

N.Y. Mets 4 San Francisco 2

St. Louis 10 Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 7 Washington 5

Interleague

San Diego 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Arizona 3 Houston 2

Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Angels 0

Northern Super League

Montreal 3 Ottawa 2

Calgary 0 Toronto 0

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver FC 3 Supra du Quebec 2

Monday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Hamilton, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Cantillo 9-8) at Baltimore (Rogers 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 4-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Melton 7-4), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 10-5) at Athletics (Lopez 6-4), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Elder 8-8) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 13-5), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1) at Miami (Perez 7-10), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-3) at Milwaukee (Gasser 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 6-9) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 15-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (TBD) at Kansas City (Cameron 9-8), 2:10 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Cavalry at Halifax, 3 p.m.