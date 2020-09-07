Sports Roundup – September 7

John Klingberg scored on the Stars’ first shot, Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 the Golden Knights put on net and Dallas beat Vegas 1-0 in a hard-hitting, defensive Game 1 of the Western Conference final in Edmonton. Klingberg’s goal 2:36 in was all the offence needed. Surprise Vegas starter Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in defeat.

Denis Shapovalov has become the first Canadian to ever reach the quarterfinals in men’s singles at the U.S. Open following a four-set victory over Number 7 seed David Goffin of Belgium. He will face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarters.

LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Houston Rockets 117-109 in Game 2. James got some help as Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee is still alive in their Eastern Conference series, defeating the Miami Heat 118-115 in overtime. The Bucks say reigning N-B-A M-V-P Giannis Antetokounmpo will get plenty of treatment on his sprained right ankle before any determination is made about his status for Game 5. He missed most of yesterday’s game after aggravating the injury.

Cavan Biggio, Joe Panik, Caleb Joseph and Derek Fisher drove in two runs apiece in the Blue Jays’ 10-8 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Joseph and Rowdy Tellez hit solo home runs as Toronto jumped the Yankees for second in the A-L East behind Tampa Bay.

Dustin Johnson started with the lead, matched the low round at the Tour Championship with a 6-under 64 and now is one round away from capturing the FedEx Cup and its $15 million-dollar U-S prize. Johnson’s performance led to a five-shot lead over Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele going into the Labor Day finish at East Lake.

Sunday’s Games

NHL

Western Conference Final

Dallas 1 Vegas 0 (Stars lead series 1-0)

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Milwaukee 118 Miami 115 (OT) (Heat lead series 3-1)

Western Conference Semifinal

L.A. Lakers 117 Houston 109 (Series tied 1-1)

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 8 Kansas City 2

Detroit 10 Minnesota 8

Toronto 10 Boston 8

Seattle 4 Texas 3

L.A. Angels 9 Houston 5

National League

N.Y. Mets 14 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 10 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4 Arizona 2

St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 6

Interleague

Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4 (10 innings)

San Diego 5 Oakland 3

MLS

New York City FC 0 D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3 New York 0

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 0

New England 2 Chicago 1

Minnesota 4 Real Salt Lake 0

Nashville 0 Miami 0

Portland 2 Seattle 1

LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 0

Monday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Eastern Conference Final

N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. (Game 1)

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

Western Conference Semifinal

L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

MLB

American League

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Urena 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.