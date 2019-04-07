Sports Roundup – Sunday, April 7, 2019

Rural League Score

Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 6

Pleasantdale leads series 2-1

Game 4 set for next Friday (April 12) at 7 PM in the Antigonish Arena.

—

In the Atlantic Bantam AAA Female Hockey Championship in Clarenville, Newfoundland.

The Fundy Highland Subway Selects, coached by Antigonish’s Bryan Smith and Tanya MacDonald of Port Hood, lost to New Brunswick East Bantam Rockets 2-1 Yesterday.

—

In the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs:

It was Beaver Meadow’s Ryan MacLellan and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies over the Victioriaville Tigres 3-1.

The Halifax Mooseheads got past The Moncton Wildcats 3-2. Antigonish’s Jacob Stewart and Sean Stewart along with Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Hudson all play for Moncton.

—

NHL

Tampa Bay 6 Boston 3

St. Louis 3 Vancouver 2 (SO)

Buffalo 7 Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Washington 0

New Jersey 4 Florida 3 (OT)

Columbus 6 Ottawa 2

Carolina 4 Philadelphia 3

Montreal 6 Toronto 5 (SO)

Nashville 5 Chicago 2

Dallas 3 Minnesota 0

Winnipeg 4 Arizona 2

Edmonton 3 Calgary 1

Los Angeles 5 Vegas 2

San Jose 5 Colorado 2

—

The Winnipeg Jets will begin their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday while the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames play their respective Game 1’s on Thursday. The N-H-L announced the schedule for the first round this morning. Winnipeg and Calgary both open at home while the Leafs begin in Boston.

—

It’ll be Canada’s Kevin Koe and Sweden’s Niklas Edin battling for gold tonight (8 pm Atlantic) at the men’s curling world championship in Lethbridge, Alberta. Edin will be looking for his second straight world title against a Canadian team. He beat Brad Gushue to win last year’s tournament.

—

Marcus Stroman takes the hill for the Blue Jays as they look to leave Cleveland with a win. Toronto has dropped the first three games of the four-game series against the Indians. The Blue Jays are off to a rough start to 2019 with a 3-and-7 record.

—