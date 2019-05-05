Spring Convocation to confer Degrees and Diplomas to more than 900 Graduates

More than 900 graduates will receive their degrees and diplomas at St. FX University’s Spring Convocation today.

The university will also confer two honorary degrees at convocation. One will be presented to leading psychiatrist, professor and Senator Stan Kutcher. He is being recognized for his work in Adolescent Mental Health.

The other honorary degree recipient is the Congregation of Notre Dame for its work in the value of liberating education to create a more just society. The CND has had a long association with St. FX stretching back decades. The “convent school” founded in 1883 at Mount St. Bernard was affiliated with Saint Francis Xavier College as early as 1897 when arts degrees were conferred upon four women. The CND’s determination to respond to the needs of women seeking post-secondary education led to the development of courses at St. FX specifically for women.

989XFM will have highlights of the morning convocation this afternoon at one.