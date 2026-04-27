Spring Lobster Fishery gets Underway This Week Along the Northumberland Strait

It’s a big day for many local lobster fishers.

Today is setting day, marking the start of the season for fishers along the Northumberland Strait off eastern mainland Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island.

The season for lobster fishers in waters off Inverness County will start later this week. It is scheduled to commence Thursday in Southern Inverness County and Saturday in Northern Inverness County.

The lobster fishing season began earlier month along much of the eastern shore. The season begins in the eastern part of Richmond County on May 9th.

The lobster fishing season runs for two months.