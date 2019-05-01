Spring Lobster Fishery in Southern Gulf to Begin Friday

fishermen in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, which included the Northumberland Strait, western Cape Breton and northern Prince Edward Island were hoping to head out on the water on Monday. However high winds prompted a delay in the start of the season. The President of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fishermen’s Association, Duane Boudreau says following a conference call with federal fisheries officials, it was agreed the traps could be laid on Friday. Local lobster fishermen will finally be able to set traps for the spring fishery later this week. Thefishermen in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, which included the Northumberland Strait, western Cape Breton and northern Prince Edward Island were hoping to head out on the water on Monday. However high winds prompted a delay in the start of the season. The President of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fishermen’s Association, Duane Boudreau says following a conference call with federal fisheries officials, it was agreed the traps could be laid on Friday.

Boudreau says the signs for the start of the season look encouraging.

However, Boudreau says fishermen will be faced with higher prices for bait and fuel this season, which will impact their bottom line.

Boudreau says fishermen have asked DFO for an extension to the end of the season to make up for the days lost.