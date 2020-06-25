Spring Lobster Fishery Season in Southern Gulf Extended

The Spring Lobster Fishery in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence is being extended by a few days. The season was due to close next Tuesday. However in an advisory to the industry, the Federal Fisheries Department now says the last day of fishing will be next Saturday, July 4th.

DFO made the change in response to requests for an extension by industry.

The season started two weeks late; the opening was delayed until May 15th. At the time, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said the additional time was given to enable processing plants and others in the industry to put in place the necessary health and safety measures in response to COVID-19.

The Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence includes the eastern half of the Northumberland Strait, the west coast of Cape Breton, and Prince Edward Island’s North Shore.