Spring Service Fair Planned for Antigonish on Friday

It’s an event where long-time residents to the Antigonish area or newcomers can learn about the various programs and services that are available.

The Antigonish County Adult Learning Association has organized an event, it calls a Spring Service Fair on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chisholm Park. More than a dozen organizations are participating.

An organization administrator with ACALA, Shayla MacDonald says as we emerge from the pandemic, it’s an opportunity to discover what services can be accessed locally.

Among the organizations that will be at the fair include ACALA, Kid’s First, the Community Health Board, Family Services of Eastern Nova Scotia, Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, and the Antigonish Town and County Library.

Other groups at the fair are the Lochaber Walking Club, Arts Health Antigonish, the Arts House and Art Fair, Nova Scotia Works, and the Naomi Society.