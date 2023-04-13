Spring Sitting of House of Assembly Wraps Up

The spring session of the Nova Scotia Legislature has wrapped up.

The Nova Scotia House of Assembly completed its 14 day sitting yesterday.

Government officials say historic investments to improve healthcare and new legislation to get more Nova Scotians faster access to care were key highlights to the spring session.

The Patient Access to Care Act reduces administrative burdens on healthcare providers so they will have more time to see patients. It ensures they can work to their full scope of practice and eliminates requests for sick notes, except in specific circumstances. The legislation also makes it easier for doctors to come to Nova Scotia from other parts of Canada, eliminating their application fees and ensuring their applications are processed within five days.

The government also passed legislation to extend the rent cap to the end of 2025. The current two per cent cap, established in November, 2020 remains in effect until December 31st. It will move to a five percent cap starting in January.

Amendments to the Construction Projects Labour Relations Act broadens the legislation to include large-scale green hydrogen production facilities as the province transitions to renewable energy.

And there’s a new Road Trails Act, that establishes a permanent set of rules allowing off-highway vehicle operators on roads at approved locations. The act gives riders improved trail connections and better access to services like gas stations and restaurants