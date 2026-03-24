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Listen Live
Home
Local News
Sports
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Community Events & Notices
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Community Events
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Cancellations
Now Hiring
Contact Us
SRCE: 130 – LEBLANC, AUDREY, Cancelled due to weather conditions, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy
Mar 24, 2026
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