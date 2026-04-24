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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

SRCE – 442/Richard Murray travelling 15 minutes late this morning, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy

Apr 24, 2026 | Bus Changes


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year