SRCE Executive Director says Families have been Supportive through the Pandemic

When asked about mandatory masking remaining in Nova Scotia schools until at least the May long weekend, the head of the Strait Regional Centre for Education said local families have been supportive throughout the pandemic.

Paul Landry, regional executive director for the SRCE, said if there are concerns that do arise, staff will support students and families. While he knows some people are disappointed about masking continuing, he noted there are some who will be happy with the extension.

Landry said they are still asking students and staff to get vaccinated if eligible and stay home if they are feeling unwell.