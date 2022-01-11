SRCE Executive Director says Number One Priority is the Health and Safety of Students

With public schools online until at least January 17, the head of a local education centre said their number one priority is the health and safety of students.

Paul Landry, executive director of the Strait Regional Centre for Education, said the goal this week is provide more comfort and confidence to students and staff. Online learning began this week, with Landry last week saying the plan was to get learning materials out to students in preparation for online learning, which started yesterday.

Schools will follow public health guidance regarding testing, isolation and case management