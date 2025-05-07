SRCE Students Receive Lieutenant Governor Education Medals

Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor Mike Savage yesterday presented the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal to selected Grade 11 Nova Scotia students.
Recipients from the Strait Regional Centre for Education include
Grayer Parsons and Elsie-May Pyke of Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy
Suki Kamogawa and Brenna MacPherson of Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy
Beth Tubman and Elise Munro from Dalbrae Academy,
Wafeeqa Ahmed and Isla (eye-luh) Corkum from Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School
Ivy DeCoste and Kate Morrow from East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy
Bria Horne and Brooklyn Hanhams from Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy
Angus MacKay and Brea Miller from Inverness Education Centre/Academy
Blake Landry Raya Landry out of Richmond Education Centre/Academy
St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy students Dylan Hudson and Joshua MacBurnie
and Strait Area Education Recreation Centre students Miley Hanley and Allie MacIntrye