SRCE Students Receive Lieutenant Governor Education Medals

May 7, 2025 | Local News

Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor Mike Savage yesterday presented the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal to selected Grade 11 Nova Scotia students.

Recipients from the Strait Regional Centre for Education include

Grayer Parsons and Elsie-May Pyke of Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy

Suki Kamogawa and Brenna MacPherson of Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy

Beth Tubman and Elise Munro from Dalbrae Academy,

Wafeeqa Ahmed and Isla (eye-luh) Corkum from Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School

Ivy DeCoste and Kate Morrow from East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy

Bria Horne and Brooklyn Hanhams from Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy

Angus MacKay and Brea Miller from Inverness Education Centre/Academy

Blake Landry Raya Landry out of Richmond Education Centre/Academy

St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy students Dylan Hudson and Joshua MacBurnie

and Strait Area Education Recreation Centre students Miley Hanley and Allie MacIntrye