St. Andrews native Lauren Peters named to the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council

A former area resident was recently named to the newly formed Canadian Agricultural Youth Council (CAYC).

Lauren Peters, who works as a community education manager with the Faculty of Agriculture at

Dalhousie University, applied and was one of 25 people selected out of over 800 applicants.

Growing up in St. Andrews, Peters worked on a farm for five years and was a member of the local 4-H club for over 10 years. She graduated Dalhousie’s Bachelors of Agriculture International Food Business program with dual degrees – Bachelor of Agriculture, Majoring in International Food Business, Dalhousie University and Bachelor of Business Administration, Majoring in International Food Business, Aeres University of Applied Sciences (the Netherlands).

Peters described the CAYC as a group of young Canadians from across the country who provide advice and create an open dialogue around the topics of food and agriculture. She said it focuses on challenges and opportunities within the industry.

She said she would also like to increase awareness around issues such as food waste, food safety, and animal welfare.