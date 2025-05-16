St. Andrew’s Society of Pictou County’s annual Lobster Dinner is Part of the 150 Celebrations in New Glasgow

The annual lobster dinner for the St. Andrew`s Society of Pictou County is part of the year-long 150th anniversary celebrations for the Town of New Glasgow this year. The dinner is set for Friday, May 30, will be catered by the Pantry Kitchen, and will feature entertainment by vocalist Ann Holton and her daughters, and a piper.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks will be on hand to offer greetings and New Glasgow’s award-winning Town Crier Jim Stewart will offer a cry in full regalia.

St. Andrew`s Society president Mary Beth Sutherland said there is a long history between the society and New Glasgow, with the society originally forming as the St. Andrew`s Society of New Glasgow in 1921, with the name changing in the 90s.

A reception will be held from 5-6pm, with the dinner to follow from 6-7pm. Tickets are available at the UPS Store in New Glasgow. The lobster can be substituted with chicken but must be indicated to the Society when purchasing tickets.