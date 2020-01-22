St. Anne Centre Emergency Department faces Temporary Closures In January

The St. Anne Centre Emergency Department in Arichat will experience a number of temporary closures over the next 11 days due to a lack of RN coverage.

The ER will close from 7 am on January 24th to 7 am January 25th. It will close again at 7 p.m. on January 25 and reopen at 7 a.m. on January 26 and then again from 7 p.m. on January 26 until 7 a.m. the next day.

It will close on January 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. on February 1, before closing from 7 p.m. on February 1 to 7 a.m. on February 2, and at 7p.m. on February 2 to 7 a.m. on February 3.