St. Francis Xavier Relic comes to St. FX Campus today

A relic of St. Francis Xavier is at the University that bears his name today. The relic, St. Francis’ right forearm and hand will be at St. FX University chapel for public viewing from one to 8 p.m. today, including a mass at 6:30. St. Francis Xavier is the Patron Saint of Missions and was one of the founders of the Jesuit order

Bishop Brian Dunn says this relic is significant.

It is estimated St. Francis baptized more than 100-thousand people with this arm.

His arm, as well as the rest of his body, is incorrupt. Saints are referred to as incorrupt when their body, miraculously, does not experience natural decay.