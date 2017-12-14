St. Francis Xavier Relic to visit Antigonish
A relic of St. Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Catholic missions and one of the founders of the Jesuit order is coming to Antigonish. The relic, St. Francis’ right
St. Francis Xavier
forearm and hand will be at St. FX University, the school that bears his name on January 8th. It will be hosted for public viewing at the university chapel from one to 8 p.m. It will begin with a presentation on St. Francis Xavier at one, followed by a veneration and a mass at 6:30.
Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn says having the relic visit Nova Scotia is a unique occasion.
The pilgrimage of the relic is part of a 14 city Canadian tour that begins in Ottawa at the end of December. It will make two other stops in Atlantic Canada, January 5th in St. John’s and January 7th in Halifax.