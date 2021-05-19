St. FX Academic Vice-President and Provost Dr. Kevin Wamsley to become President and Vice-Chancellor of Nipissing University in Ontario

In a letter to the StFX Community, StFX president Andy Hakin announced Dr. Kevin Wamsley will

begin serving as President and Vice-Chancellor of Nipissing University in Ontario, beginning August 1, 2021.

Wamsley served as the Academic Vice-President and Provost for StFX since 2015.

Hakin said Wamsley contributed greatly to StFX’s efforts around equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), supporting marginalized and underrepresented students and faculty, and actively participating in decolonizing the academy. Wamsley also served as the school’s as Interim President, and led the university though the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter also states Dr. Tim Hynes agreed to resume his role as Acting Academic Vice-President and Provost, the duty he fulfilled while Wamsley was Interim President.